Abington
ASSAULT — Jan C. Abreu, 32, of Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in connection with a Nov. 27 incident at Township Line Road and Tulpehocken Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Drew Meister, 33, and Ryan Meister, 33, both of Concorde Road, Warminster, were charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Nov. 29 at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Caymere I. Armstrong, 19, of Louise Road, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 29 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
Cheltenham
AUTO THEFT — A 2017 silver Nissan Rogue, PA tag KYM2104, was stolen from the 100 block of East Laurel Avenue between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, age 50 to 60, walking with a limp, wearing a black hat with green writing, a black coat and blue jeans, stole two bottles of wine, valued at $20, from the Wine & Spirits, 8156 Ogontz Ave., at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 2, police said.
ATTEMPTED THEFT — A black male, age 40 to 50, medium build, with a salt and pepper beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray cargo pans, and dark green Nike sneakers, attempted to steal several pairs of men’s jeans at Old Navy, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., at 5:18 p.m. Dec. 2, police said.
FRAUD — A business owner in the unit block of Bethlehem Pike, reported Dec. 2 that three fraudulent checks from the business totaling $2,868.56 were endorsed by unknown persons and cashed, police said. The fraud was discovered Oct. 22, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole several items from Ross Dress for Less, 3001 W. Cheltenham Ae., at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 2 and left on foot, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 3 an unauthorized transaction was made on the victim’s debit card, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Yvonne Jennings, 41, of the 700 block of East Madison Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $207.53 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 10:51 a.m. Dec. 3, police said.
THEFT — Shawn Smalley, 24, of the 4500 block of Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with theft from motor vehicle after he allegedly took items at 11:06 a.m. Dec. 3 from auto in the unit block of Poe Avenue, police said.
AUTO ARSON — A witness reported seeing two to three individuals running from a vehicle after it caught fire at 3:19 p.m. Dec. 3 at Parkview and Oak Lane roads, police said. They were described as a black male in his 20s dressed in black clothes, and a black male, late teens, wearing a green jacket, police said.
BURGLARY — Clothing, accessories and $20 cash were taken during a burglary reported at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 3 at a home in the 7400 block of Cedar Lane, police said. Entry was believed made through a first-floor window, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A thin, black male, mid-20s, stole about $35 worth of soda and candy at 8:37 a.m. Dec. 4 from Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, and left in a white Honda, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Stephen Mills, 56, of the 1700 block of Wyndam Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $159.64 in goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 4, police said.
COUNTERFEIT — Enterprise Car Rental, 1627 W. Cheltenham Ave., reported Dec. 4 receiving $1,400 in $100 counterfeit bills as late payment from a customer who came in and left the car and envelope in the vehicle and left the scene, police said.
GRAFFITI — Graffiti was found on a stone wall at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 4 at High School Park, 7851 Montgomery Ave., police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 4 being contacted by a person claiming to be from the IRS threatening that the victim’s Social Security number would be suspended unless the caller was sent four Walmart gift cards with $500 cash on them, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Maurice Fortune, 49, of the 200 block of North Simpson Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $506.44 worth of goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 4, police said.
THEFT — A catalytic converter was discovered stolen from a vehicle parked at Einstein Elkins Park, 60 E. Township Line Rad., at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 4, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A thin, black male, mid-30s, stole numerous items from Walgreens, 2727 W. Cheltenham., at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 4, police said.
VANDALISM — A vehicle parked in the 2100 block of North John Russell Circle was found with three tires slashed at 6:53 a.m. Dec. 5, police said.
THEFT — The exhaust system was reported stolen at 1:22 p.m. Dec. 5 from a vehicle parked at Einstein Elkins Park, 60 E. Township Line Road, police said.
DAMAGE — A vehicle parked at Mountain and Cheltenham avenues was found at 2:03 p.m. Dec. 5 with scratches on the rear tailgate, hood and entire side of the vehicle, police said.
THEFT — A pocketbook was reported stolen from a shopping cart at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 5, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Sandra Robertson, 29, of the 1200 block of North 11th Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 3:29 p.m. Dec. 5 at Hairtown, 1000 S. Easton Road, police said.
DRUG CHARGES — Louis Mancini, 29, of the 8000 block of Lexington Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, during a vehicle stop at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 5 in the unit block of Township Line Road, police said.
THEFT — A package was reported stolen at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 5 from the front step of a home in the unit block of Dewey Road, police said.
THEFT — Several packages were stolen at 8:52 a.m. Dec. 6 from the front door area of a home in the unit block of Cheltenham Avenue by a person driving a gold colored Cadillac, police said.
THEFT — A delivered television, valued at $280, was reported taken from the front of a home in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 6, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male, age 45 to 50, wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants, stole $30 worth of shampoo from Walgreens, 2727 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 6, police said.
WEAPON — A woman reported at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 6 that after exiting her vehicle at South John Russell Circle and Massey Way she was approached by a white male, early 20s, with brown eyes, clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie and black pants, who pointed a black pistol at her, and she got back in her vehicle, drove off and called police, police said. The male appeared to flee on foot, police said.
WARRANT —Brian Riffert, 50, of the 400 block of North 8th Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Pennsylvania Parole warrant after being stopped at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 7600 block of Washington Lane, police said.
BURGLARY — A black male in his teens, about 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing, carrying a black backpack with a gray Nike swoosh and stripes, was observed entering a residence in the 1500 block of Willow Avenue at 10:42 a.m. Dec. 7 through a first-floor window and exiting the front door, police said. Nothing was known missing, police said.
THEFT — A male entered Annie’s Spa, 8150 Ogontz Ave., at 4:49 p.m. Dec. 8 through an open rear door and stole wallets, police said.
Jenkintown
FRAUD — A resident reported Nov. 27 purchasing four eBay cards, valued at $1,600, to purchase a vehicle and later discovering the cards were already used and the redemption number was not valid, police said.
VANDALISM — The glass in an exterior door near a maintenance office at Beaver Hill South was found broken out at 9:47 a.m. Dec. 5, police said. Entry was not made and all offices in the building were secure, police said.
THEFT — A bicycle was reported stolen Dec. 5 from the 400 block of Leedom Street, police said. The make was not known and the theft occurred a month ago, police said.
THEFT — Cash and coins valued at $1,000 were taken from a home between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4, police said. The victim reported the rear door was found open, police said.
WARRANT — Asim Kahlaid Mack, 24, of the 2400 block of North Lambert Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant when his vehicle was stopped at 2:12 a.m. Dec. 8 at York Road and Washington Lane in connection with another incident, police said. He was turned over to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department.