LANSDALE — The American Red Cross listed sites in the North Penn, Ambler and Abington areas to donate blood. Donors can go to the following locations:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Lares Building of Penn State Abington on 1600 Woodland Road in Abington.
- 1:30-6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on 2086 Parkview Ave. in Abington.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 in College Hall at Montgomery Community College on 340 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Anexinet on 4 Sentry Parkway in Blue Bell.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at St. Helena School on 1301 Yost Road in Blue Bell.
- 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Presentation BVM Parish on 100 Old Soldiers Road in Cheltenham.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Wismer Building of Ursinus College on 601 E. Main St. in Collegeville.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at St. Eleanor Parish on 647 Locust St. in Collegeville.
- 1-6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the East Norriton Township Building on 2501 E. Stanbridge St. in East Norriton.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Salus University on 8360 Old York Road in Elkins Park.
- 1-6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at McKinley Fire Company on 893 Jenkintown Road in Elkins Park.
- 1-6 p.m. on Feb. 3, and from 2-7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Beth Sholom Congregation on 8231 Old York Road in Elkins Park.
- 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at McKinley Elementary School on 370 Cedar Road.
- 2-7 p.m. at Beth Tikvah B'Nai Jeshurun on 1001 Paper Mill Road in Erdenheim.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the St. Genevieve School on 1225 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Mercedes-Benz dealership on 404 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fort Washington.
- From 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Johnson & Johnson Consumer on 7050 Camp Hill Road in Fort Washington.
- From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Trumark Financial Credit Union on 335 Commerce Drive in Fort Washington.
- 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the North Penn VFW Post No. 676 on 2519 Jenkintown Road in Glenside.
- 2-7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Indian Valley Family YMCA on 890 Maple Ave. in Harleysville.
- 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church on 300 S. Old York Road in Hatboro.
- 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Plains Mennonite Church on 50 Orvilla Road in Hatfield.
- 2-7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Hatfield Elementary School on 1701 Fairgrounds Road in Hatfield.
- 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Crossfit Generation on 417 Caredean Drive in Horsham.
- 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Riverside Community Church on 239 Columbia Ave. in Horsham.
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Horsham Township Library on 435 Babylon Road in Horsham.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on 3025 Church Road in Lafayette Hill.
- 12-5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital on 100 Medical Campus Drive in Lansdale.
- 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Bethel Hill United Methodist Church on 2000 Bethel Road in Lansdale.
- 2-7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church on 837 Sumneytown Pike in Lansdale.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Towamencin Township building on 1090 Troxel Road in Lansdale.
- 3-8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic School on 1325 Upper State Road in North Wales.
- 2-7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Lulu Shriners on 5140 Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting.
- 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at CrossWay Community Church on 3805 Mill Road in Willow Grove.
Additionally, interested participants can also visit the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on 31 Easton Road in Willow Grove to donate:
- 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday
- 10:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday
- 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday