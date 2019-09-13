Cheltenham Township announced the return of Eat. Drink. Cheltenham (E.D.C), a two-week-long Restaurant Week promotion running from September 14 to September 29, 2019.
E.D.C is a celebration of Cheltenham’s vibrant dining scene; offering diners an affordable-priced fine dinner or lunch at the best restaurants in Cheltenham Township.
Twelve of Cheltenham Township’s best restaurants created specials, and most offer a special PrixFixe Menu, priced between $20 and $35 per person. Almost all of the restaurants are a BYOB or
have a full-service bar. Each restaurant created its own special just for the event. The specific details on the Prix-Fixe menus can be found on eatdrinkcheltenham.com.
Cheltenham’s Restaurant Week was created by the Economic Development Task Force (EDTF), a citizens committee focused on helping area businesses flourish. This year’s Restaurant Week was sosuccessful that it is extended to two weeks this year.
“Eat. Drink. Cheltenham was started to promote the diversity of local food and drink offerings, which include fine dining, BYOB’s, family restaurants, ethnic cuisine, breweries, pizzerias, and sandwich and hoagie shops,” said Dwight Lewis, EDTF Chair. “EDTF established Eat. Drink.Cheltenham! with the intent of expanding the promotion and growing it in the future to include beer festivals, wine weeks, and more varieties of restaurants."
The following restaurants will be participating:
- Anne’s Kitchen Table, 11 Wesley Ave., Glenside (lunch, dinner on 9/20)
- Chef Vargas, 7900 Old York Rd., Elkins Park (lunch and dinner)
- Glenside Ale House, 17 Limekiln Pike, Glenside (dinner) Glenside Pub, 122 S Easton Rd.,
- Glenside (lunch and dinner)
- Jasmine, 138 S Easton Rd., Glenside (lunch and dinner)
- Marco Polo, 8080 Old York Rd., Elkins Park (lunch and dinner)
- Roberts Block, 2 Roberts Ave., Glenside (lunch and dinner)
- Rose Petals Café & Lounge, 8120 Old York Rd., Elkins Park (lunch)
- Sicilian Trattoria, 7910 Old High School Rd., Elkins Park (dinner)
- Tiffin, 8080 Old York Rd, Elkins Park,(lunch and dinner)
- Trevi, 21 E Glenside Ave., Glenside (lunch and dinner)
- Ways Restaurant and Brewery, 11 S. Easton Rd., Glenside (dinner)