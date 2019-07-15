By Richard Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Rebels U12 baseball squad pulled off an 11-10 win against the Mid-Atlantic Show recently during a tournament in East Norriton. The Rebels benefitted from a walk-off hit by Michael Nocolucci to plate Joey Markey with the winning tally.
The Rebels U12 team will be heading to Cooperstown August 2nd for a solid week of baseball action. The team is coached by Brian Sannicandro, John Nicolucci, Elmer Kingkiner, and Joe O'Brien.
The team is composed of Dom Sannicandro, Joey O'Brien Joey Markey, Aaron Barnes, Drew Mulligan, Chris Cavalcante, Mikey Green, Finn Whittle, Michael Nicolucci, Matt McGaughey, and Chris Kingkiner.