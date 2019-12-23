By Rick Cawley
The Roxborough United Soccer Club held their 2nd Annual Tree Lighting at Houston Playground. The event featured visits from Philly Santa and the Philadelphia Union mascot "Phang" as well as Holiday music, activities and treats.
Isabella Antonini wowed the crowd with an inspiring rendition of "O, Holy Night" to kick things off along with a sparkling routine by the Merge Dance Studio. Keith McFarlane, founder of the former Houston Soccer Club and revered coach with Roxborough United, was given a plaque by RU president Mike Rex to acknowledge his decades of service and commitment to the youth of our community.
Attendees donated hundreds of gifts that were given to the North Light Community Center to be distributed to locally needy children. A beautiful Christmas tree was donated by the Secret Garden, while Holod's True Value also lent out two large hot chocolate dispensers for the occasion.
It was also announced by Jeffrey Mitchell that the Roxborough United will be receiving a grant from the Phila. Union Youth Partnership Program along with the firm Johnson, Kendall & Johnson to begin construction on an outdoor Futsal court on the grounds of the Houston Playground. Futsal is a scaled down soccer game that is usually played in indoor facilities. The RU plan to hold a Futsal tournament next spring on the court with proceeds going to the "Storm The Heavens" foundation.