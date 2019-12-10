The Souderton Holiday Parade had something for everyone with 90-some participants in a two-hour strut down Main and Broad streets. The parade began with the American Legion color guard and ended with the arrival of Santa by firetruck. The parade theme was a "Green Holiday" to encourage recycling.
Souderton
Parade kicks off holidays
Souderton kicks off holidays in style
More than 90 entries show off 'green' theme
