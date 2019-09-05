TELFORD -- Telford Borough has new police officers patrolling its streets.
At the Sept. 3 borough council meeting, Mayor David Snook swore in two of the three part-time officers. Officer Sara Shaeffer, 22, recently graduated from Montgomery County Police Academy. Robert “Bob” Seville was the second officer sworn in. He previously worked for the borough from February 2012 to June 2015. Steve Fahem, the third newly hired officer wasn’t in attendance because he was on vacation.
Snook pointed out the amount of police events last month, which was over 1,000.
“That is astounding,” he said.
Chief Randall Floyd said that even though some are fairly routine, they all need attention.
One area of concern at the meeting was the property on 18 Church Road. Snook wants the property to be condemned.
“The grass is knee high, and there are mattresses in the yard,” he said.
Borough Manager Mark Fournier said condemning is a big and dangerous term, because if it’s condemned, that means the borough would own the property. He said that property owner will continue to be cited weekly.
According to Floyd, the Montgomery County District Justice set the fine at $300 for grass that is too tall.
“It’s a long-term ongoing problem,” Floyd said of the Church Road property.
At the Tuesday night meeting, Floyd continued to say that the new parking and recreation ordinance has been effective.
A resident on Grandview Avenue has failed to move equipment in the road, and has been given multiple warnings. A citation will be issued if the equipment isn’t moved.
In other business, bids for renovations at the borough hall are delayed three weeks because of asbestos in the glue under the linoleum, and the popcorn in the popcorn ceiling. The asbestos needs to be remediated.
Council members unanimously adopted the minimum municipal obligation for next year’s budget for both the police pension plan and the non-uniform pension plans. According to Fournier, the budget is $3,363 less than last year’s budget. This is because a police officer’s salary was taken off.
Council members also unanimously passed a resolution for municipal winter traffic services. According to Fournier, the five-year agreement is between PennDOT and Telford. Telford will be paid from PennDOT to plow two PennDOT-owned roads -- Main Street from the north borough line to Central Avenue, and East Church Avenue from County Line Road to Emlen Way.
Council member John Taylor informed council members of a car, truck, motorcycle, and big rig show to be held on Sept. 8 at the Telford Train Station. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 15. Proceeds will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
Souderton Telford Main Streets will hold its annual ArtJam on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Souderton Community Park and Wile Avenue.
The next council meeting will be Oct. 7.