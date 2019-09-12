Nelson Floyd, standing left, looks on as Alysa Cianciarulo, police support specialist, and Telford Borough Police Chief Randy Floyd chat with Nicole and David Spiese at the Telford Coffee with a Cop Sept. 11 at the Telford Night Market. Souderton Coffee with a Cop will be held at the September 25 and October 9 Telford Night Markets. This is the first year for the market, held 5 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the borough parking lot at Main Street and Penn Avenue. The final one for this year will be on October 23.