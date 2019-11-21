Five Montgomery County projects, including the Asplundh Pavilion in Willow Grove and a redevelopment venture in Abington Township, have won prestigious Montgomery Awards for outstanding design and community preservation.
The recent 52nd annual presentation by the Montgomery County Planning Commission and Montgomery County Conservation District recognized the high-quality projects and their creators. Since the program began, it has made 215 awards for Montgomery County projects like residential, office and commercial development, community revitalization, and transportation improvement.
The five winners were Crest Manor in Abington Township; the Innovation and Discovery Center at Ursinus College in Collegeville Borough; Stoneheigh: a natural garden in Lower Merion Township; Walk & Bike Pottstown in Pottstown Borough, and the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion in Upper Moreland Township, winner of the 2029 Environmental Stewardship Award.
“These award-winning projects are excellent examples of transformative and sustainable development, realizing the community’s vision through extensive collaboration,” said Jody L. Holton, executive director, planning commission. “All of our winners touch on the goals and themes of connected communities, sustainable places and vibrant economy.”
The Asplundh Pavilion at Abington-Jefferson Health received the 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award for the design and redevelopment of its property in the Schilling Campus at 3941 Commerce Ave., Willow Grove.
The award presenters said the Asplundh Pavilion is an outstanding example of how the natural environment can have a positive effect on healing. The project includes a new 86,000-square-foot building.
Crest Manor received a 2019 Montgomery Award for successful redevelopment, sustainable and universal design, and collaborative efforts.
The housing community in Abington Township received its Montgomery Award for successful redevelopment and for sustainable and universal design. Many of the units in the building, built in 1963, required major functional and aesthetic improvements.
The annual program recognizes the best in planning, design and advocacy in Montgomery County. The program promotes awareness of outstanding design and innovative planning.