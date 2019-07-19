KING OF PRUSSIA — Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and several other state highways in Montgomery County will be reduced to a single lane with flagging on Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Weather permitting, the work locations in Montgomery County are:
• Route 73 (Skippack Pike) between Squirrel Hill Road and Haldeman Road in Skippack Township;
• Gypsy Hill Road between Evans Road and Brushtown Road in Lower Gwynedd Township;
• Walton Road between Walmere Way and Deerfield Court in Whitpain Township;
• Warminster Road between Mill Road and Armour Road in Hatboro Borough.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.