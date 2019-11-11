Pennridge, Palisades and Quakertown school districts participated in the 31st annual Upper Bucks Veterans Organization Veterans Day program Monday held at Strayer Middle School. The main speaker was Craig Wilhelm, retired US Army Vietnam veteran. Music was provided by middle school choir and orchestra students.
