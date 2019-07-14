Submission information: All area congregations are encouraged to submit service times and special event information by email to editorial@montgomerynews.com. The deadline is noon Monday. Congregations are encouraged to submit photos from past events as well.
Advent Lutheran Church: 470 Landis Road (Route 113 and Landis Road), Harleysville. Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion celebrated every week at both services. Christian education for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Advent is handicapped accessible, with a staffed nursery for the care of young children, as well as an audio system for the hearing impaired. Information: 215-256-9941 or www.adventharleysville.org.
Bethel Baptist Church: 754 E. Rockhill Road, Sellersville. Sunday morning worship at 9:30 a.m. Services are offered for children 4 years through high school. Nursery is provided for children up to 3 years old. Adult Bible Fellowships and Sunday School are held at 11:15 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5 p.m. Nursery care is available, and services are interpreted for the hearing impaired. Information: 215-536-9200.
Blooming Glen Mennonite Church: 713 Blooming Glen Road, Blooming Glen (GPS – Perkasie). Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school for all ages following worship at 10:45 a.m. Childcare is provided for infants and toddlers. Guests and visitors are invited to the hospitality center for coffee and conversation. The church officials are Michael Bishop, pastor of music, worship and pastoral care; Mike Ford, pastor; and Jen Hunsberger, children’s ministry director. The church is accessible to those who experience physical challenges. Information: 215-257-3431 or visit www.bgmc.net.
Calvary Church: 820 Route 113, Souderton. Information: 215-723-0963 or www.calvary-church.com.
Christ Community Bible Church: 1830 N. Ridge Road, Perkasie. Sunday worship service is held at 10:15 a.m. “Living in the grace of Jesus.” Information: 215-257-7318 or christcommunitybiblechurch.org.
Christ Covenant Church: 2200 Mainland Road, Harleysville. Worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages including adults is held at 9 a.m. with child care provided during Sunday School and worship. Christ Covenant Church offers a variety of opportunities for ministry encompassing numerous music programs such as bells and chimes; choirs for all ages; various youth, women’s, men’s and senior’s groups including prayer shawl ministry; and community free community dinners. The last Saturday of each month, there is a free community hot breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Come join us, not just on Sunday mornings, but for any of our ongoing activities. For more information, call 215-256-8101 or www.christ-covenant.org.
Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek: Church and Cowpath roads, Franconia. Worship service each Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school for all ages meets at 9 a.m. Information: 215-723-7338 or www.christ-reformed-church.org.
The Church of the Holy Spirit (Episcopal): 2871 Barndt Road at the corner of Sumneytown Pike, Harleysville, holds Summer Sunday Communion services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Yoga meets 7 p.m. Mondays. Brown Bag Bible Study meets at Noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of month. Girls Friendly Society meets 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tai Chi classes are held Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. for intermediate and 10 a.m. for beginners. Celtic Healing Services will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month during Summer at Church of the Holy Spirit of Harleysville. Join us at 6:30 p.m. on July 25, and August 22 for a picnic meal followed by a healing service in the Celtic Tradition. For more information, call 215-234-8020 or visit www.churchoftheholyspirit.com.
Crosspoint Baptist Church: 64 Allentown Road, Souderton (north of Wambold Road). Traditional Southern Baptist Bible-centered preaching. Sunday breakfast: 9 a.m. Sunday Bible study: 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday service: 7 p.m. Nursery and classes are available for each age group at all services. The pastor is Pastor Sam Wells. Information: 215-723-2002 or www.crosspointbaptistchurch.org.
Deep Run East Mennonite Church: 350 Kellers Church Road, Perkasie. 9 a.m. worship service (nursery available). 10:15 am Sunday school. The pastor is Kenneth R. Burkholder. Information: 215-766-8380 or deepruneast.org.
Deep Run West Mennonite Church:1008 Deep Run Road, Perkasie. 9:15 a.m. Sunday school (nursery available). 10:30 a.m. worship service. Children’s Church first and third Sundays. Youth Group and Kids Club every Wednesday from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. The pastor is Rodger Schmell. Information: 215-766-8157 or deeprunwest.org.
Doylestown Presbyterian Church: 127 E. Court St., Doylestown. Services each Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Church school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Information: 215-348-3531 or www.dtownpc.org.
East Rockhill Chapel: 3364 Sterner Mill Road, Quakertown. Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday school is offered at 9:45 a.m. Pastor is Donald W. Raub. For more information, call 215-257-7350.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church: 69 W. Broad St., Souderton. Sunday School for all ages meets at 9 a.m. Church service, with a mix of traditional and contemporary styles, is held at 10 a.m. Fellowship is enjoyed at 11 a.m. Rejoicing Spirits is held the second Sunday of the month at 4 p.m. Our building is accessible for those with disabilities. Information: www.emmanuellutheranchurch.net and Facebook page or call 215-723-7514.
Faith Bible Fellowship Church: 140 Harleysville Pike, Harleysville. Service of worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages meets at 9:15 a.m. A time of coffee and fellowship is held at 9 a.m. Andrew Crossgrove and Mike Walker are pastors. Information: 215-256-6026 or www.faithbfc.org.
First Presbyterian Church: Fifth and Race streets, Perkasie. Worship service at 9:30 a.m. and a Sunday school class at 11 a.m. The Wednesday Study Group meets at 1 p.m. The congregation is a member of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. Videos of services may be viewed on the church’s website. Information: visit www.firstchurchopc.org or call 215-257-2956.
First United Methodist Church: 501 W. Market St., Perkasie. Contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. and traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church’s mission is to embrace our community with God’s love and make disciples to share in doing simple things for God’s kingdom. All are welcome. Information: 215-257-4626 or visit www.fumcperkasie.com or facebook.com/fumcperkasie.
Franconia Mennonite Church: Route 113, Franconia. Service of worship each Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school for all ages meets at 9 a.m. Childcare and activities are provided for all age children. Celebrate Recovery meets in the fellowship hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday nights. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Information: 215-723-3220 or www.franconiamennonite.org.
Good News Church: Worship service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 Juniper St., Quakertown. Children’s church is provided. David Markey Jr. is pastor. Information: 215-536-4393.
Grace Bible Church: 423 Main St., Souderton. Service of worship each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Children and teen ministries are offered. Women’s Bible study groups and a weekly Care Group ministry provide support and Bible study. Information: www.gracebiblesouderton.org or 215-723-3992.
Grace Community Church: A non-denominational church that meets for worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. at Penn View Christian School, 420 Godshall Road, Souderton. Information: 215-799-2212 or www.gcchurch.org.
Heidelberg United Church of Christ: 251 Perkiomen Ave., Schwenksville. All are welcome. Information: hucc.net.
Hopewell Christian Fellowship Church: 601 Hunsicker Road, Telford. Worship services each Sunday at 10:15 a.m.; nursery care is provided for ages 4 to 36 months and Children’s Church from ages 2 through grade six. Sunday Classes for all ages at 9 a.m. Healing ministry first Tuesday evening of each month at 7 p.m. Worship and prayer on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Junior/Senior High Youth Group each Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information: 215-721-0834 or www.hopewellchristianfellowship.com.
Indian Creek Church of the Brethren: 821 Main St., Harleysville. Service of worship each Sunday at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday school for all ages at 9 a.m. Information: 215-256-9330 or www.indiancreekcob.org.
Indian Creek Mennonite Church: 647 Harleysville Pike, Franconia. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Church service at 10 a.m. Information: 215-529-4688. Church service for July 14 at 7:30 p.m. “When God Changes Our Plans” Speaker: Jacob Brubaker, Seven Valleys, PA.
Jerusalem Lutheran Church: 733 Ridge Road, Sellersville. Worship services each Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. The church is handicapped-accessible. Information: 215-257-9423.
LCBC BranchCreek: 100 S. Main St., Harleysville. Gatherings each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Kid programming, middle and high school environments and LIFE groups are offered. LCBC is a contemporary seeker sensitive church. Guests are welcome. The pastor is Pastor David N. Ashcraft. Information: 215-256-0100 or www.LCBCchurch.com.
Lansdale Mennonite Church: York and Cannon avenues, Lansdale. Worship service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is held at 9:30 a.m. Information: 215-361-0113.
Lansdale Presbyterian Church, PCA: 450 Oak Park Road, Hatfield. Sunday worship services each week at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday school for all ages beginning at 9:15 a.m. Childcare is offered for infants through age 3 toddlers. The church also holds weekly youth group meetings for grades six to 12, college & career and small groups. The Rev. Tom Keane will preach on “His Days Prolonged,” Matthew 28:1-20. Information: lansdalepres.org or 215-368-1119.
Little Zion Lutheran Church: 267 Morwood Road, Franconia. Worship at 7:45 and 10:15 a.m. and Christian education for all ages at 9 a.m. All are welcome. The Rev. Erika Wesch is the pastor. Information: 215-723-7404 or www.littlezion.org.
Living Faith Fellowship: Worship services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary on 582 Moyer Road along the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Route 113 in Franconia Township. There is Sunday school at 9 a.m.; a staffed nursery and a weekly children’s church at 10 a.m. Men’s Bible Study meets Mondays at 7 p.m. Women’s Bible Study meets Mondays at 9:30 a.m. Prayer & Praise Service on Wednesday nights at 7:15 p.m. Information: 215-721-8618.
Living Hope Community Church: 22H West Route 313, Perkasie. Sunday services held at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Eugene Miller and Nick Campagna are pastors. Information: 215-249-1133 and office@livinghopepa.org.
Peace-Tohickon Lutheran Church: 100 Old Bethlehem Road, Perkasie. Brief communion service at 8:15 a.m. Worship service at 10:15 a.m. Nursery is available during the 10:15 a.m. worship service. Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. A New Spirit contemporary family worship service is held on the third Sunday of each month. The sanctuary is handicapped accessible. Pastor is James Heckman. All are welcome. Information: 215-257-3294, visit www.peace-tohickon.org or friend us on Facebook!
Pennridge Christian Fellowship: Formerly Pennridge Full Gospel Tabernacle. 720 Blooming Glen Road, just off Route 113 in Blooming Glen. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with Spanish interpretation. Sunday school is after the worship service for infants to age 12. Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. is prayer and praise. Small groups meet throughout the week. Everyone is welcome. Pennridge Christian Academy is an early childhood education center for infants through kindergarten in operation Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 215-257-7309 or www.pennridgecf.org.
Penn Valley Church: 320 N. Third St., Telford. Each Sunday begins with prayer at 9 a.m. followed by the morning worship at 10:15 a.m. Nursery and children’s church are provided during the worship service. Family Night is held Wednesdays from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. offering children’s instruction, youth group and classes for adults. Penn Valley also offers a coffeehouse ministry “From the Ground Up.” Information: 215-723-5890 or www.pvcwired.com.
Perkasie Mennonite Church: Fourth and Chestnut streets, Perkasie. Worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 11 a.m. Nursery care is provided throughout the morning. Faith & Light group meets the second Friday of each month at 7 p.m. This is an ecumenical community group that meets for fellowship and worship for persons with intellectual disabilities, family and friends. The gifts of Faith & Light are friendship, acceptance and a place to share their gifts, deepening spiritual awareness, encouragement and celebration. The name “Circle of Hope” was chosen as the group name. The church is handicapped accessible. Information: 215-257-3117 or www.perkmenno.org.
Presbyterian Church of Deep Run: Route 113 and Elephant Road, Bedminster Township. Worship service with Sunday school and child care each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Kris Schondelmeyer is the pastor. Information: 215-249-3689 or www.pcdeeprun.org.
Reformed Baptist Church of Franconia: 644 Allentown Road, Franconia. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:30 a.m., evening worship at 6 p.m. on Sundays. Prayer Group at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Info: 215-723-5979, info@rbcfranconia.org or www.rbcfranconia.org.
Ridge Valley United Church of Christ: 905 Allentown Road, West Rockhill. Worship service each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Information: 215-257-7244.
Ridgeline Community Church: 3100 Meetinghouse Road, Telford. Weekly Sunday morning worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. Childcare is provided. Gibson Largent is the pastor. The building is handicap accessible. To learn more , visit www.ridgeline.cc or call 267-864-8568.
St. Agnes Church: 443 N. Main St., Sellersville. Mass celebrated every Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. and at noon. Monday through Friday, Mass is celebrated at 8 a.m. There is also a 9:30 a.m. Mass Fridays except during summer months. There is a weekly Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. and a Saturday vigil at 5:15 p.m. On holy days vigils will be held at 9 a.m. and 5:15 and 7:30 p.m. Information: 215-257-2128.
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church: 20 Dill Ave., Perkasie. Summer worship services are held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Weekly 8:00am &10:30 am worship with 9:00 am Sunday School for all ages will resume September 8, 2019. The church offers a variety of small group ministries including: Daytime and Evening Bible Studies, Thursday afternoon coffee group, Men’s group, Reading Group, Youth group and Theology on Tap. All are welcome! Information: 215.257.6184 or www.standrewsperkasie.org.
St. Andrew’s United Church of Christ: 615 E. Walnut St., Perkasie. Worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Bible study will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m.; at 7 p.m., evening Bible study “Anticipating Fulfillment.” Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. children’s choir meets; at 7 p.m. senior choir and guitar group; and at 7:30 p.m. the worship team will meet. Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the bell choir will rehearse. Information: 215-257-2880 or www.standrewsucc.org.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church: 3104 Main St., Sumneytown. Contemporary worship service at 8:30 a.m. and a traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for ages 3 to adult is held at 9:30 a.m. Rebecca L. Schanely is the pastor. Information: 215-234-4888 or visit www.stjsumneytown.org.
St. John’s Lutheran Church Ridge Valley: 910 Allentown Road, West Rockhill. Traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. with a praise band. Refreshments follow each service. Sunday School for both children and adults is at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday at 6:25 p.m. Soup and Crafter Group meets the second Monday of the month at 9 a.m. Pray and Conversation is held Thursdays at 10 a.m. The church is handicap accessible. All are welcome. The Rev. Amy Hotter is the pastor. Information: 215-257-9643 or www.stjohns-ridgevalley.com.
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ: 141 S. Main St., Dublin. Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The choir rehearses Mondays at 7 p.m. Information: 215-249-3211.
St. Maria Goretti Parish: Cowpath and Derstine roads, Hatfield. Daily Masses Monday through Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Holy Day Mass is held at 7 and 8:30 a.m. and noon, with 7 p.m. vigil Mass. Confession is held Saturdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and anytime upon request (please call the rectory). Saturday vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass is at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The rectory office hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Evening hours are by appointment. 50+ Club: Games day every first Wednesday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parish library. Coffee will be on. Feel free to bring a snack or favorite game. All are welcome. Play and Pray — Moms and Tots Group: Join us from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each Thursday morning in the Parish Center library. Contact Kelly at Kelly.mazeroski@Verizon.net for more info. St. Joseph’s People: This group that assists the unemployed and underemployed meets on the first and third Thursdays in the Parish Center Library at 7:30 p.m. Prayer and Shawl Ministry: The Prayer and Shawl Ministry meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Parish Center basement. New members welcome. Experience not necessary. Yarn and needles provided. Contact Barbara Krummert at 440-655-0650. Monthly Holy Hour: The monthly Holy Hour to pray for the needs of the church (especially vocations to the priesthood) will be held on the Thursday evening before First Friday at 7 p.m. That Man Is You: Men of all ages are welcome. Held in the Parish Center from 7 to 8:30 a.m. each Saturday. The staff of Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Hatfield invites you to join them on their annual retreat: “Look what God can do if we only let Him.” This year, it will travel to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Conference Center on the grounds of the gorgeous Wooten Mansion in Bryn Mawr, PA. The retreat includes a continental breakfast, a spiritual conference, opportunity to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation, Mass, hot lunch and quiet time to pray. Cost is $60 per person and includes bus transportation and meals. Bus departs at 7:30 a.m. from the church’s parking lot. Retreat Director: Father Robert Ianelli of Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The Rev. John C. Nguyen, pastor. Information: 215-721-0199, stmariagoretti.net or webmaster@stmariagoretti.net.
St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church: 3668 Ridge Road, Bedminster Township. Worship at 7:45 and 10:15 a.m., Koinonia Cafe with baked goods and fair trade coffee at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School and Coffee & Conversation at 9 a.m. The Rev. Heidi Rodrick-Schnaath is the senior pastor. For more information: 215-795-2965 or www.kellerschurch.org.
St. Michael’s Lutheran Church: 25 E. Church St., Sellersville. Traditional worship services each Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and a contemporary worship service, the New Creation Gathering, is held at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. This service offers a different option to both church members and to neighbors in the Sellersville and surrounding communities who are currently unaffiliated. It allows and encourages people to ask questions, explore their faith and express their concerns in a freestyle forum. An audio/visual system in the fellowship hall adds a new venue for St. Michael’s to share its mission of outreach to the area. The learning hour begins at 9:15 a.m. Information: 215-257-6040 or visit www.smelc.org.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church: 107 W. Lincoln Ave., Telford. Sunday worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. The Feast and Celebration worship service is held the first Sunday of the month at 10:45 a.m. Information: 215-723-8981 or www.stpaulstelford.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ: 104 Green St., Sellersville. A rejoice and praise worship service in the parlor at 8 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is 9 a.m. The Rev. John Steitz is the interim pastor. Information: 215-257-7268 or www.stpaulsucc.net.
St. Peter’s Covenant Church of Hilltown: 1006 Hilltown Pike, Hilltown. Worship service at 10:15 a.m. with nursery provided. Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m. Information: 215-822-9375.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church: 1530 Augsburg Drive, Hilltown. Worship services each Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. The quilting group meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. Bring your own lunch; dessert is always provided. Information: 215-822-9108 or www.splchurch.net.
St. Peter’s Tohickon United Church of Christ: An open and affirming congregation where God welcomes all. 1071 Old Bethlehem Road, Perkasie. Children and youth Sunday school/faith formation is held Sundays at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. and a time of refreshment and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Adult Time of Prayer is held the fourth Sunday of the month at 9 a.m. Bible Study meets Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the Parish House office. All are welcome. Information: 215-257-4633 or www.stpeterstohickonucc.org.
St. Philip’s Orthodox Church: 1970 Clearview Road, Souderton. Sunday Matins at 8:50 a.m. and Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers services are held Saturdays at 6 p.m. The Rev. Father Noah Bushelli is the pastor. Information: 215-721-4947, office@st-philip.net or www.st-philip.net.
St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ: 110 N. Sixth St., Perkasie. St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ is a Protestant, mainline, progressive church based in tradition with a finger on the pulse of today. Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. Church school at 10:45 a.m. for all ages. All are welcome. The Rev. Jeff Wargo, pastor. Information: 215-257-6460 or thessperkasie.org.
Salford Mennonite Church: 480 Groff Mill Road, Harleysville. Sunday worship service at 9 a.m. with a Christian Education Hour to follow at 10:30 a.m. Information: 215-256-0778 or www.salfordmc.org.
Sanctuary United Methodist Church: 1346 E. Prospect Ave., North Wales. Sunday worship services are held at 9:15 a.m. (traditional worship in the sanctuary) and 10:30 a.m. (praise and worship service in the Fellowship Center). Sunday School for children and youths is held at 10:30 a.m. Adult Bible studies and small groups are held throughout the week. Information: 215-699-9331 or sanctuarychurch.org.
Silverdale Brethren in Christ Church: 165 W. Main St. (Route 113), Silverdale. 10:30 a.m. service. Sunday school for every age is held at 9:30 a.m. The midweek service, youth group and kids clubs are held Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study will meet Thursdays at 1 and 7 p.m. Information: 215-257-4272.
Solomon’s United Church of Christ: 2990 Bedminster Road, Perkasie. Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Information: 215-795-2668; solomonsucc.org.
Souderton Mennonite Church: 105 W. Chestnut St., Souderton. Worship services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages meets at 10:50 a.m. Nursery care is provided during both the service and class. Information: 215-723-3088 or www.soudertonmennonite.org.
Tabor United Methodist Church: 2209 Hendricks Station Road, Woxall. Worship services each Sunday at 8 and 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Nursery care for children is provided at all services. Tabor UMC also offers Youth Fellowship, a Christian Nursery School and active Women and Men Methodist groups. All are welcome. The pastor is Pastor Blaik Westhoff. Information: 215-234-4852 or www.taborumc.org.
Towamencin Mennonite Church: Route 63 and Old Forty Foot Road, Kulpsville. Worship service each Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school for all ages begins at 10:30 a.m. after a time of coffee and fellowship at 10:15 a.m. Information: 215-368-2450 or visit www.towamencinmennonite.org.
Trinity Christian United Church of Christ: 2009 Church Road, Skippack. Worship service each Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m. Information: 610-584-4054.
Trinity Lutheran Church: 19 S. Fifth St., Perkasie,will observe the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost on July 14. One service of Holy Communion will be held each week at 9:30 a.m. through Labor Day. Supervised care for pre-school children is available. Summer Faith Conversations follow each service. “Who Is My Neighbor?” Vacation Bible School will be held August 5-8, 9:15 am – 12 noon for children age three through those entering sixth grade. To register call, 215-257-6801. Rev. Dr. Jennifer Phelps serves as Pastor. Information: 215-257-6801 or www.trinityperkasie.org.
Trinity UCC: 101 S. Main St., Telford. Worship service is at 10 a.m. followed by a coffee break at 11 a.m. Darryl Cruz is the pastor and can be reached at 215-723-3889 or 610-308-6167. His email is pastordarryl@trinitytelford.org.
Vacation Bible School: 2019 Vacation Bible School is going to be at the Central Community Center at Central Schwenkfelder Church from Sunday, Aug. 18 - Thursday, Aug. 22 for all children ages 3 to grade 5 from 6:15-8:30 p.m. This year, we will be welcoming your child to ROAR: Life is Wild and God is Good. Your kids will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. There will be music, snacks, science experiments, mission projects and Bible lessons. Register at http://www.centralschwenkfelder.com/vacation-bible-school-registration. You can also find the link on our webpage or our Facebook page. Any question please call the church office at 610-584-4480.
Zion Mennonite Church: 149 Cherry Lane, Souderton. Worship services each Sunday at 9 a.m. Children’s ministries offered during worship time. Sunday school for all ages meets at 10:15 a.m. Child care is available during both the service and class. Senior High Youth Group meets each Tuesday at 7 p.m. Grief Share support group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. Registration is now open for Zion Mennonite Nursery School for the 2019-20 school year. All are welcome. The church is handicap accessible. Sonya Stauffer Kurtz is the pastor. Information: 215-723-3592, www.zionmennonite.org.
Zwingli United Church of Christ: 350 Wile Ave., Souderton. Service of worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. The blended worship services are build around the scriptures for the day and include both contemporary music and hymns. Childcare is available during the worship service. A children’s sermon is presented each Sunday. Zwingli Nursery School is now enrolling for the 2019-20 school year. More information on the school can be found at zwingli.org/zns. Worship is led by the Rev. Dr. Butch Kuykendall and the Rev. Elaine Ely. The church is wheelchair accessible. Information: 215-723-1186 or www.zwingli.org.