GERMANTOWN —The Northwest Neighbors of Germantown is working towards promoting a better environment for its community.
Lynda White, treasurer of Northwest Neighbors of Germantown, says the organization has been inactive and now is the time to take action.
"We have started to activate the group because the need is so great. Our goal is to promote a safe, clean and green environment."
The organization isn't doing it alone. White says they have received support from two partners.
"Our vision was to partner with community residents, businesses, churches, leaders, and more."
White says Greene Street Friends School was very open to lending a helping hand.
"The school was very open to partnering with us. They reside in the community and want to have their facility open to events."
In addition to having support from Greene Street Friends School, Cannon Baptist Church has welcomed Northwest Neighbors of Germantown with open arms.
" They have given us a place to conduct our meetings. They have been very active in supporting our mission and embraced being part of the neighborhood," says White.
White says they will now be focusing on their upcoming event this Wednesday, Sept. 18. The event will focus on the importance of voting and will take place at Greene Street Friends School.
"We want to encourage, inform, and educate. We're hoping that we will educate our residents and neighbors about voting We want to enable them to use our machines and inspire them to vote," said White.
The organization is a volunteer group and meets the second Thursday of each month at the Cannon Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
"We are a volunteer group. We don't raise funds. We use our own dollars for printing or any food that we serve. We sponsor it. We're encouraging people to come out."
To find out more information on how to get involved, please contact them at nwngermantown@gmail.com.