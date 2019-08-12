Philadelphia in recent years has come up with something that’s probably necessary, though not nearly as interesting as plain old neighborhoods. It’s Special Service Districts.
These districts seem to be needed to get the streets cleaned and get trash out of the little parks and such places.
People like to quote that German know-it-all, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: “'Let everyone sweep in front of his own door, and the whole world will be clean.”
But in our century, folks expect the government or some organization to take care of trash.
I often think back to when I was a short-pants, runny-nose little kid more than 80 years ago. I was allowed to walk around the block or ride my tricycle, as long as I didn’t cross a street.
On a clear, warm morning, I would start out after breakfast, and say hello to all the women I passed, sweeping up their porches or scrubbing the white marble front steps of their brick row houses.
There wasn’t much trash. Modern packaging hadn’t descended on us yet, with its plastic and Styrofoam and cardboard backings.
When my grandmother went marketing, she carried a wicker basket over her arm. Fruit and vegetables from the produce shop and bread and breakfast cakes from the bakery were put right in the basket.
There was some trash. The butcher did wrap the meat in paper, and there were cans of things from the American Store on the corner.
There seemed to be a yellow American Store within walking distance of everybody. They later morphed into Acme supermarkets, as shopping changed from a stroll to an expedition.
But in my little boy days, grandmom might say, “I’m out of tea,” and I would trot down to the American Store and tell Johnny, the manager, “Quarter pound of orange pekoe,” and he would scoop the loose tea out of a bin into a little paper bag on a scale.
My grandmother would save the bag. It might come in handy.
Now, tea comes in one-cup bags, each with a string and a tag, in a cardboard box with cardboard separators for the rows of bags, and the box is put in a paper bag. More trash than tea.
In those days, milk was delivered in glass bottles in early morning by a horse-drawn dairy wagon. The milkman picked up the empty bottles and they were washed and used again. Now milk comes in containers that become trash.
One problem common then, but gone these days, was that there were many horse-drawn vehicles, and horses tended to leave their own contribution to messy streets here and there.
Even the city wagons that picked up household trash every week were drawn by huge horses, a contradictory situation. And there was a major source of trash unknown today: the contents of heavy cans of coal furnace ashes from every house.
According to Google, that on-line source of information about everything (if not more), the United States now generates approximately 230 million tons of trash every year, about 4.6 pounds per person per day. Less than one-quarter of it is recycled; the rest is incinerated or buried in landfills.
Or blowing around the street. Or piled up in a vacant lot. Or in the park. Or in the Schuylkill River.
There were no Special Service Districts in those Depression-era days. Those neighborhood women I passed every day cleaned their own sidewalks. Herr Goethe would have been pleased.