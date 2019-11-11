These days, I’m beginning to understand how my grandfather felt. New technology confused him, and when I was a little boy I helped him deal with it.
Now I am a grandfather, and my little grandson takes for granted things like computers and touch screens and cell phones and who knows what.
My grandpop was born in 1862. He was 15 when Edison invented the phonograph. It wasn’t until his teen-age daughters pleaded, around 1916, that he bought a Victrola. It played the standard 78 rpm records. To play each record, it had to be wound up with a crank on the side.
He enjoyed listening to records of operatic tenors and marching bands and comedian’s routines. But, I’m told, when his daughters played the latest jazz records, he left the living room and sat in the parlor.
Then, he had to deal with the telephone, that strange device: a dial at the base of a daffodil-shaped thing to speak into, and an ear phone that hung on the side. He said it was a new way to bother people.
I was a very little boy when the family transitioned from a radio with ear phones to one with a speaker. He came to enjoy certain programs, but he depended on me, at age 3 or 4, to find the station on the dial.
This was an intelligent man, though with the lack of schooling common in his era. At age 14, he was driving horse-drawn freight wagons between Philadelphia and Lancaster. Boys became men early in the rowhouse neighborhoods then.
He was well informed on a lot of things: reading and writing and arithmetic and history. But he wasn’t sure about things like electric lights and automobiles and all of the confusing technical advancements.
And now I am a grandfather. And my 3-year-old grandson knows how to use touch screens on toys that would have been science fiction when I was his age.
My son and daughter, the generation between, will take out their cell phone when a question comes up. They bought me a cell phone, but whatever I try to do, I usually get it wrong.
Thinking back, I realize that I’ve often been like my grandfather when new things came along.
In my first job, in the late '40s, as a copy boy at The Evening Bulletin, we were paid weekly with an envelope of cash. The company eventually switched to paying by check, and I had to open a bank account and a checking account, which as a boy I had thought were only for rich people.
Many years later, I got a new idea in the mail: a credit card. I thought, I’ll never use this thing. I learned to write on a computer because I had to. I’m sure the machine does a number of wonderful things I don’t know about. Then I think about my grandfather, and I understand him.
And I think about my grandson, who will grow up and take for granted all the new technological wonders that are sprung on us regularly.
There was a little item in “The Week” magazine last week that said that Google’s new “quantum machine” needs less than three-and-a half minutes to perform calculations that would take a traditional computer 10,000 years!
What unimaginable technology will come along that my grown-up grandson will look on with puzzlement and apprehension? And maybe ask his grandson for help.