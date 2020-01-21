The television news purveyors, and occasionally newspaper writers, continually report the name of one Philadelphia area as Tioga-Nicetown.
They never say Roxborough-Manayunk, Kensington-Richmond, or Chestnut Hill-Mount Airy. But they insist on linking those other two old neighborhood names together with a hyphen.
The idea seems to date back to the days when the late Ed Bacon and his merry band of redevelopers were re-upholstering the city. I think it was 1952 that they divided the city into 16 areas designated for redevelopment.
Those were the only neighborhoods they combined into one. The newsies continue to use the name.
Something similar has happened recently with the name Graduate Hospital. People began to use the name for the neighborhood around the hospital years ago. Now, the hospital is gone, but reporters and even real estate salespeople still apply the name to the area.
It must sound puzzling or particularly stupid for someone from out of town who reads that a house is in Graduate Hospital.
The name Tioga got applied to Tioga-Nicetown because Tioga St. runs across the south side of the neighborhood. The street got its name when the city named all the east-west major streets north of central Philly for Pennsylvania counties.
Tioga is a fairly common American Indian word that pops up all over the country. There’s a Tioga County in New York State. There are Tiogas in at least seven states. The late cowboy movie star Gene Autry was born in Tioga, Texas.
The name is said to come from Iroquois words meaning "swift current" or a Seneca name meaning "the meeting of two rivers." It apparently moved west as the Indians got pushed out that way.
Nicetown began in 1699, when Hans de Neues, a Dutch Mennonite minister, purchased the land of present-day Nicetown from William Penn in 1699. His original house burned down in 1800.
Hans and his brother Jan came from Amsterdam in 1698; Jan settled in Germantown. The brothers founded the inn on the Germantown Road, conveniently near York Road, where wagon traffic headed for New York would stop.
They called the inn the Rising Sun, a name that was soon applied to a road that went off to the northeast.
The Rising Sun pops up frequently in early Philadelphia history. The Pennsylvania Abolition Society was founded there in 1775.
When I was studying the American Revolution in elementary school, the Philly textbook made a big deal out of Lydia Darragh, a Quaker woman in Frankford, who on December 3, 1777, overheard British officers in the occupied city planning to attack George Washington’s troops camped at White Marsh. She walked all the way to the Rising Sun to warn American officers.
By the time of the Revolution, the family was spelling the name Nice. Capt. John Nice became an officer in the British colonial army, but quit and joined the American army when the Revolution began.
He was captured by the British at the battle of Long Island in August of 1776, and imprisoned in New York. He was exchanged for a captured British officer on the promise that he would not bear arms against England again.
I’m afraid that he told a little fib. He went right back into the American army, and was a captain at the battle of Germantown.
I don’t know if there are any Nice descendants around today. I’d like to know how they feel about being hyphenated with Tioga.