Could you babysit an entire weekend?
That was the question recently from our daughter -- an unexpected request grandparents everywhere have experienced.
In most cases, the answer is simple: Wahoo! Of course. No debate. She did say babysit, right? An entire weekend? Imagine the fun we’ll have with our five-year-old grandson, my wife and I say. It’ll be a blast. He’s so fun. A couple weekends ago we went together to the “Peach Festival” at Peddlers Village, had a great time, and we’ll find something like that again, we surmise.
But wait. We weren’t being asked to watch our grandson, but the dog, Brady, belonging to our daughter, son-in-law and grandchild while they go away. Brady is an adorable Bichon easy to care for, but let’s be honest: it’s far from the joy that comes with the little guy.
And, as you may remember, Brady is the satirical dog with whom I “talk” about matters -- from politics and music, to news and weather. In fact, I anticipate the dog-sitting weekend will be him tossing out topics like gun violence, Title 10, foreign mis-policy, impending recession, and the Eagles.
So I thought I’d beat him to the punch with some ideas to celebrate the Labor Day weekend and mark the day set aside to acknowledge the contributions of American workers of all industries to the U.S. economy.
“Enjoy the freedom that comes with three days off.” I like the sound of that -- a line from the folks at Valley Forge National Park, a huge place near King of Prussia with many opportunities to relive history, relish picnic food or toss a Frisbee. This park, like so many in the area, offers a place to unwind, relax and have fun on the unofficial end to summer.
Like to eat? Most of us, including Brady, find eating a commanding part of life. So have food fun by doing things like checking out farmer’s markets on Aug. 31 in Lansdale, Perkasie and Glenside.
Or investigate area attractions like Graema Park, 859 County Line Rd. Horsham, a 42-acre historic tract that features the Keith House and some great historic stories. Or visit the Wings of Freedom Museum, 1155 Easton Rd. Horsham. It was founded on the former airstrip of the Willow Grove Naval Air Station with aircraft displays inside and out.
In Bucks County, Brady would be busy with plenty of food and music at the 54th annual Polish-American Family Festival and Country Fair over the Labor Day weekend at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Rd. Doylestown. There’s a $12 per person admission.
Should our favorite politico pooch begin a sardonic rant about disoperation in DC, I might just take him to another Montgomery County site: Spring Mountain’s zipline ride.