It’s December 1948, the first Christmas since my Father died (in June of that year). Mom had her hands full because not only did she have me to worry about but her mother lived with us too.
My Mom, Helen, loved Christmas but the 1948 version was looking pretty grim. She was very depressed over losing her husband and I’m sure I was a handful. I was eight, what did you expect? Her mother was arthritic and had a hard time just getting around. It was something less than a daily festival at 338 Oak Road.
It was nearing Christmas and we had no tree, no decorations, not much of anything that would suggest that Santa Claus was coming to town. It really looked like he was taking the year off from the Taylor family.
On our street – like many in the 1940’s - outdoor lighting displays were unheard of, but each home put one green and one red bulb in their porch light receptacles. How they all got it right was a mystery, but everyone seemed to do it.
With two weeks to go to the big day, it looked like the porch lights were going to be it as far as Yuletide decorations at our house. So I took matters in to my own hands. I still had some birthday money – I was always a saver – and I marched off to Glenside to personally rectify the lack of decorations. I was just a kid but I knew exactly what I was going to do.
First I went to Ronnie’s 5 & 10 in the heart of town and looked for something that would add a festive look to our living room. I found it, too. It was a little plaster Manger scene and it came with all the people – and animals – necessary. I paid for it, they put it in a box and I marched home. I took it to my room and didn’t tell Mom or my Grandmother that I had it.
Next I headed back to town were I noticed they were selling Christmas trees at Gene Riley’s Esso gas station near the elementary school. I had blown most of my bankroll on the Manger scene so I’d need to be careful with my tree selection. I also felt that I would need to use my best negotiation skills.
I picked a regular sized tree, much taller than me, and asked the man in charge “how much?” I flinched when he then quoted a price – and I put it back. This scenario repeated itself as I went looking for something that I could afford.
The man selling the trees must have taken pity on pathetic little me because he steered me toward a beautifully shaped tree, that was no taller than me. “I can let you have this beauty for a buck,” he said. Bingo! I had a buck, that was it. I replied, “Okay but can you throw in some of those greens laying there?” And that’s what they were, just branches off of other trees, and they were laying there. He smiled and said, “Sure, I can do that”. And so I had both a tree and materials to make a wreath for the front door.
My Mom told me later that she happened to be looking out the front door and saw me trudging up the street, dragging the tree with one hand, holding a load of greens in the other. She said it made her very happy and, all at once, she said she got the Christmas spirit.
We dug out the old Christmas tree ornaments that were in the attic from the year before and put the little tree on a table in the living room. The Manger scene was placed on the mantel. Mom wrapped a red ribbon around the greens, hung a few Christmas balls on them and hung them from the door. My American Flyer trains circled a small platform in the living room. Christmas had found the Taylors after all.
I don’t exactly remember what I gave her – or she gave me – that Christmas, but I do remember that we were all very happy. It was us against the world and we were willing to play it that way. My Mom and I always had a special bond. She was a remarkable lady. I am who I am today because of her.
The Manger scene makes an appearance every year in my house. It is a cherished part of the holiday season and lets me recall when we didn’t have much – but shared a lot of love.
