Congress made a misstep in June when the House failed to adequately address one of the biggest issues related to reforming and modernizing the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) – requiring that property owners disclose past flooding to potential buyers.
Currently, there is no federal requirement for sellers or lessors to disclose flood risk and history, which means buyers are making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives without having all of the facts. As a result, they may not purchase needed flood insurance or take actions to protect their new property.
It’s no secret that the program is woefully in the red. Sadly, it’s unlikely to be put back on the path of fiscal solvency if property owners remain uninformed about their flood risk. After all, the intensity and frequency of storms is expected to continue. In short, the problem isn’t going to take care of itself.
Let’s hope the Senate, and specifically Senator Toomey, does the right thing and updates the NFIP to include a basic consumer protection – disclosure of flood risk. This is a start to assist in protecting hard working homeowner’s investment.
-- Vicki Lightcap, Mayor of East Greenville