It's time. As an educator, a mom, and a human that respects all life enacting gun safety legislation is necessary now. I joined Moms Demand Action after Sandy Hook when I knew I couldn't sit on the sidelines anymore. I was haunted by the faces of the children murdered in their classrooms. It could have been me, my students, my principal, my school. I practiced the drills, complained my door didn't lock properly, and reported students I was concerned about.
I've heard all the arguments from the other side. Mental illness, criminals don't follow laws, slippery slope, the gun doesn't kill the person does, and video games have even resurfaced. Kids, police, and every day citizens are still getting murdered. If you are a responsible gun owner, you realize the importance of safe storage. Only one state, Massachusetts, has a safe storage law.
I used to think it was an urban issue. It can happen anywhere. It happened in a Montgomery Township church. Argue all you want, call me a moron, but we need to make a change. There are more guns getting into the wrong hands too easily.
Moms Demand Action understands this isn't a red or blue issue. It's a human issue. It's time to come together to find solutions.
-- Tina Gallagher, Lansdale