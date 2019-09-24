Lowman Henry (Times-Chronicle, 9/22 makes it sound as if energy companies began operating more efficiently and cleanly out of the goodness of their hearts, and that environmentalists should be overjoyed that Marcellus Shale gas drillers are no longer losing 15% of their product to leakage.
The improvement Henry touts is precisely due to the strength of public reaction to the reckless pollution in the recent past, and to the insistence of the very environmentalists that Henry derides.
Ben Burrows
Elkins Park