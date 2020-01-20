Peter Townsend, Roger Daltrey and The Who aren’t asking, as they did in the '60s. Now, it’s the query of PennDOT. That’s not a new rock group, but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. And the lyrics to its song similarly question, "Who are you? I really want to know."
You might call it a track from the “REAL ID” album. Its message? Beginning Oct. 1 of this year, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight, or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
It’s not as memorable as The Who hit, but PennDOT estimates 1.3 million residents will get a REAL ID before the fall deadline.
State driver’s licenses and state IDs must be REAL ID-compliant by Oct. 1, falling in line with new federal standards. Federal authorities will not accept as identification any ID that is not REAL ID-compliant. A REAL ID has a $30 fee, plus carries a renewal fee of $30.50 for a four-year, non-commercial driver’s license, and $31.50 for a photo ID.
Here’s an important line in this album cut: driver’s licenses that are not REAL ID-compliant are still valid for driving after Oct. 1. And here are some key things to know. In order to get a REAL ID, you need the following documents:
- Proof of identity: original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired U.S. passport.
- Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card, in current legal name.
Two proofs of current physical Pennsylvania address: current, unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address.
If applicable, proof of all legal name changes: certified marriage certificate (s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order (s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the state Office of Vital Records/statistics.
Contact one of PennDOT’s 63 driver’s license centers to learn where to get the REAL ID and have the documents verified. Pay the $30 fee and you’ll be REAL within 15 days. Or if pre-verified, order the REAL online and get it within 15.
When finished, celebrate and sing The Who song.