BEDMINSTER — A township police officer has been commended for saving a life and another township employee is seeing his longtime dream come to fruition.
Both were noted at the Nov. 13 Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
Off. Nicholas Virnelson was present at the meeting to receive his Life Saving Award from Bedminster Township Police Chief Mark Ofner.
The commendation was for a July incident in which a 29-year-old man overdosed on heroin, Ofner said.
“The subject was not breathing, had no pulse and his skin tone was purple,” Ofner said.
Virnelson administered Narcan and started CPR and after several minutes the man began to breathe again, Ofner said.
The man then vomited, spraying vomit everywhere, became violent and went back into cardiac arrest, the chief said.
Virnelson again did CPR and the man again began breathing, Ofner said.
“Officer Virnelson saved his life. Had he not done that, the subject would've been dead,” Ofner said.
The Nov. 13 meeting also included accepting the resignation of Jamie Heacock from the Bedminster Township Public Works Department.
When Heacock started in the job, he expected to only be staying for five years, Township Manager Rich Schilling said.
“He wanted to go into farming full-time. He thought it was only gonna be five years and here he is 31 years later and he's finally gonna realize his dream,” Schilling said.
Heacock has purchased a farm in the township and will begin full-time farming, Schilling said.
“Good for him,” board Chairman Morgan Cowperthwaite said. “He's a good employee.”
Although Heacock is leaving the job, he said he would be available in December if needed to help with snow removal until a replacement employee is on the job, Schilling said.