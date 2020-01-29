DOYLESTOWN — Flanked by representatives from local school districts, health officials and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced Wednesday that his office is filing a lawsuit against the vaping industry.
Bucks County school districts, including Pennridge, Quakertown and Central Bucks, as well as the Montgomery County D.A.'s office, have previously filed similar lawsuits.
The 63-page Bucks County lawsuit was filed against San Francisco-based e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc., New Jersey-based Juul pod manufacturer Eonsmoke LLC, and two Bucks County retailers — Gulf Mart, of Quakertown and Delta Gas, of Warminster — that have previously been cited for illegal sales of e-cigarettes to minors, the Bucks D.A.'s Office said in a release.
"Through the use of new technologies and deceptive and predatory marketing to children via social media, Juul has turned a generation into addicts unwittingly. E-cigarettes are responsible for the largest increase in teen substance abuse in decades," Weintraub said at the news conference. "Unfortunately, I wish I didn't have to say this, but Bucks County is tragically among the leaders when it comes to student vaping."
In a statewide survey, 25 percent of high school students said they had vaped, compared to more than 37 percent in Bucks County, he said.
The industry uses deceptive advertising, including claims that e-cigarettes are a safe alternative to smoking, he said.
"They use glamorous models, sweet flavors and colorful advertising direct to your children's social media feed," Weintraub said. "That is not a coincidence. That is by design."
Money received from the lawsuit would go to health care services and programs for early detection, ongoing testing, diagnosis and treatment for vaping-related health problems; educational programs; cessation programs for users; research into short- and long-term effects of e-cigarette use; and for law enforcement and other services associated with vaping's harm to public health and safety, the D.A.'s office said.
The monetary costs being sought in the lawsuit have not yet been calculated, Weintraub said.
"I think the damages are as yet untold. We don't know. That's what makes this so insidious," he said.
"The goal, frankly, is to make sure that we have enough resources," Weintraub said, "to be able to provide for our children a healthy life."
Horsham-based attorney Patrick Howard, of the Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky law firm, which is representing the Bucks D.A.'s Office in the lawsuit, said Juul has been successful in having many of the previous lawsuits consolidated in a California court. Attempts will be made to keep that from happening in the Bucks County case, he said.
"This is a local issue. Juul chose to market to our children in these two counties and they're gonna be held accountable in these two counties," he said.
Steele said it's time to stand up to the vaping businesses and hold them accountable.
"We're here today because teenagers are in trouble, teenagers in Montgomery County, teenagers in Bucks County, teenagers across the country," he said, "and it's because of predatory business and marketing practices by these companies."
He said he hopes parents will talk to their children about the dangers of vaping.
"Juul has turned minors into nicotine addicts, using a playbook created decades ago by the tobacco industry before they were forced to stop doing that by the government," Steele said.
Bensalem School District Superintendent Samuel Lee said school districts have had increased costs to deal with the effects of vaping and noted the ease with which vaping devices can be hidden from school officials.
"It was made purposely to be discreet," said Pennridge School Board Vice President Joan Cullen, who represented the district at the news conference, speaking in a telephone interview.
The Pennridge board approved a lawsuit against the vaping industry in December.
"We're not doing this to be litigious," Cullen said. "It's really because there are demonstrable costs with it and effects on the school district."
Pennridge Superintendent David Bolton said in a phone interview that the lawsuit is just one part of the district's multi-pronged efforts in response to vaping.
"It's clearly a societal issue that has grown over the years," he said.
The Pennridge programs include informational sessions for students and parents, he said. Along with curriculum to try to keep students from starting vaping or the use of other harmful substances, there are programs to help addicted students kick the habit, he said.