HATFIELD — A new 12,000 square-foot building housing orthopaedic services is slated to open on Route 309 next to the Colmar train station in May of next year, Grand View Health CEO and President Jean Keeler said during a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site Wednesday morning.
"We actually see more patients every year from Montgomery County than from Bucks County. Even though I know we're known as a hospital in Bucks County, we're very close to the county line and very active in Montgomery County, so this is just an extension of the things that we've already been doing in Montgomery County," she said.
"We know that healthcare keeps changing and we're changing with it," Keeler said. "We know that outreach to the community and being right where you need us to be is important."
The services at the building will include another location for Upper Bucks Orthopaedics at Grand View Health, sports medicine, and physical therapy and rehabilitation, she said.
"We will have x-ray capabilities on site as well so your diagnosis can be quicker," she said.
GVH provides athletic training for the North Penn and Souderton Area school districts, as well as sponsoring Pennridge School District athletic facilities, Dr. Paul Weidner, medical director of Grand View's Joint Replacement Center, said.
"The opportunity to open a facility like this means a lot to us. It represents commitment to the community and an opportunity to deliver care at the highest level," he said. "As a physician, that's as good as it gets."
Robotic-assisted knee surgery is helping patients recover faster and have less post-surgery pain because the surgery is less invasive, he said.
"The use of painkillers has also been significantly reduced," Weidner said.
A week before the groundbreaking, GVH and Penn Medicine announced a new partnership between GVH and Penn Orthopaedics.
"We need to make medicine accessible, not only in downtown Philadelphia, but we need to make it available in Bucks County and Montgomery County and I think that's what today is about," Neil Ravitz, Penn Orthopaedics chief operating officer, said at the groundbreaking. "Today's about a great partnership. We're really looking forward to seeing where it can go."
Tom Zipfel, president of the Hatfield Township Board of Commissioners, said his wife, who is a pediatric physical therapist, is looking forward to the new center's opening.
It's an opportunity for not only people from Hatfield, but also others in the area, to get back to enjoying the opportunities that are available for physical activities, he said.
"We're very happy to partner with you in this," Zipfel said.
State Sen. Maria Collett, D-12, said her job as a nurse prior to becoming a legislator included work in an orthopaedics unit.
"It's really so incredible to see people progress after they go through an orthopaedic surgery if they suffer an injury," she said.
"It's so important to get people back into their lives," Collett said. "Mobility is really the key to making sure that people live the best life that they can, so I'm really excited for this facility."
The Hahnemann Hospital closing in Philadelphia is a reminder of how important it is for all communities to have access to quality, affordable health care, she said.
State Rep. Steve Maligari, D-53, said the new building shows both partnerships and investment in the community.
"It's a fantastic thing for all of us," he said, offering his assistance.
"I think having this particular location in Hatfield Township only increases the access for those individuals that need orthopaedic care," Maligari said. "Let's get this going and let's see some really good work happening here."
Rob Pritchard, president of the GVH Board of Trustees, said the addition of the orthopaedics facility is one of several changes and additions coming from GVH.
"Having something close by is just the key," he said. "We want to have the best quality care as close to home as possible and this is what this allows us to do."
"Construction on the modern glass and stone structure, designed by Brawer & Hauptman Architects, begins in the near future," a GVH release said. "Penn Builders has been named as the contractor for the site."