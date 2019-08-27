EAST ROCKHILL — Pennridge Airport is the same size it's been, but lot line changes approved at the Aug. 27 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting reduce the number of lots on the property.
"The airport is taking nine lots and consolidating it to five," said Andy Woods, of Hanover Engineering, Bethlehem.
"The purpose of this," he said, "is to separate the airport from the rest of the property."
One of the lots involved is partially in East Rockhill and partially in Perkasie, so Perkasie will also have to approve that change, he said.
Along with the change in the lot lines, waivers of the subdivision ordinance so public improvements such as sidewalk and curbing would not be required were approved. The waivers were requested because the only thing that changes with this proposal is the lot lines, Woods said.
"It's a pretty standard lot line adjustment other than there's more moving parts to this plan than most lot line adjustments," said Steve Baluh, the township's engineer.
Rights of way on Three Mile Run Road and Schoolhouse Road are being dedicated by the airport to the township along with the lot line changes, Woods said.
The area being consolidated covers about 150 acres, information provided for the lot line adjustments showed.