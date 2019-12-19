EAST ROCKHILL — It all depends on the weather.
Groundbreaking for the planned addition and renovations to the municipal building will take place in January if possible, East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Volovnik said at the board's Dec. 19 meeting.
"If not, we'll delay it 30 to 45 days," he said.
The goal is to have the work done sometime in June, he said.
Meetings will be held with the contractors every two weeks and updates given to keep the board and residents informed about the progress of the work, he said.
The plans are to enlarge the township meeting room and move it to the front of the building, increase security and make the building more functional, the township has said. Low bids totaling a combined $776,524 for the work were accepted in November, with township officials saying the price could end up being less because the the contracts include a value engineering clause opening up the possibility of cost saving changes being made in the plans.
In another matter at the meeting, the board approved its 2020 budget with no change to the property tax rate. That remains at 12.235 mills, equaling a $489.40 bill on a home assessed at $40,000. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value. The 12.235 mills includes 8.725 mills for the general fund, one mill for the fire fund, 1.26 mills for the building debt fund, and 1.25 mills for the capital improvement fund.
Total income and expenses come to $4,094,912, with $2,008,925 of that in the general fund. Expenses include $919,997 for policing and $340,070 for public works.
Street light assessment rates for properties in the street lighting district were also approved.
"There's no change to that amount. It's still $41 per property," Township Manager Marianne Morano said.