EAST ROCKHILL — Things are tight, but it looks like there won't be a property tax rate hike for next year's budget, township officials said at the Sept. 24 East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"We're hoping that we're able to pinch pennies and get through the end of the year and get through next year without having to raise taxes again," board member David Nyman said in answer to resident Josh Scheiderer's question during the public comment period of the meeting.
During a budget work session before the start of the regular meeting, board Chairman Gary Volovnik said he won't vote for a tax hike.
It's not yet known if sewer bills will go up, though, township officials said. Newly-received figures from Pennridge Wastewater Treatment Authority substantially increase the amount the township will pay next year for sewer services, so the sewer rates will have to be re-examined, Nyman said.
The proposed budget includes a 3 percent pay increase for township employees and $95,000 for a dump truck, the officials said during the budget session.
With 62 percent of the year passed, the township has spent 78 percent of its budgeted expense amount, Nyman said, but is hoping to not end the year with a deficit and have to dig into reserves.
Last year, the board approved a two mill tax hike, bringing the rate to 12.235 mills, equaling a $489.40 township property tax bill on a home assessed at the township average of $40,000. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
That tax hike was to help cover the township's costs of the legal battles over Rockhill Quarry, the board said. The quarry is attempting to reopen after having been dormant since the early 1980s. Residents in the area have raised concerns about issues including blasting, noise, truck traffic, air and water pollution and plans for an asphalt plant at the quarry. In December of last year, naturally-occurring asbestos was found in the quarry, after which the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection ordered an end to quarry-related activity on the site until plans for dealing with the asbestos are approved. That order remains in effect.
The two mill tax increase adds about $150,000 to the township's income, Nyman said. So far this year, the township has spent $186,518 on quarry-related attorney fees, Township Manager Marianne Morano said. The budgeted amount this year for legal fees is $153,000, she said. Next year's proposed budget puts that cost at $250,000, with $220,000 of that for quarry-related matters, she said.
Board member Jim Nietupski was absent from the Sept. 24 meeting, but sent in written comments which Nyman relayed at the meeting. In the comments, Nietupski suggested a tax hike may be needed this year, but could possibly be dropped after the quarry legal battles end, Nyman said. Nyman and Volovnik, however, said they think the township can balance the budget without a tax hike.
In the comments, Nietupski also agreed with a suggestion that the 0.25 percent earned income tax for open space be eliminated, Nyman said. Nyman and Volovnik, however, said they're not in favor of dropping that tax.
"We still have land to preserve," Nyman said. "We still have loans for open space."
The money from that tax can also be used for maintenance of the open space, Morano said. That will be needed in the upcoming years, Nyman said.
Building bids rejected
In another matter at the meeting, the board — for a second time — rejected all the bids received for a planned addition and renovations at the township office building on Ridge Road.
In July, bids totaling $797,000 were rejected after the board said the bids came in higher than expected.
Changes were made to the plans and new bids were sought.
"The architect reduced the scope of the project somewhat, made some architectural changes in the addition and there was a lot of renovation work that was reduced," Steve Baluh, township engineer, said.
The new bids are now in, he said.
"You have a summary of the results in your packets," he told the board, "and, unfortunately, the prices did not come down what we thought would be commensurate with the reduced scope of work."
The new lowest base bid totaled $753,521, he said, and an alternate bid including remodeling a bathroom came in at $771,456.
John Rice, the township's solicitor, said from what he's seen in other towns, bids for construction work all over are running higher, probably because there's plenty of work out there for the construction businesses.
"Some contractors'll just throw a big number in there because they don't really need the work," he said.
The board agreed to reject the bids and ask for a third round of bids, in which some interior work that could be done later will be dropped from the plans. This time, the bidding will also include a provision that the board reserves the right do value engineering with the lowest bidder to attempt to reduce the costs.
The plans include enlarging the township meeting room, moving it to the front of the building, and making changes to other parts of the building to increase security and improve public meeting spaces.
One of the bathrooms in the building doesn't work and others are from the 1960s, Volovnik said. The roof needs to be replaced, he said.
"We haven't spent any real money on this building in many years," Volovnik said. "It's time. It needs to be done."
In a follow up move, the board accepted a bid from QNB for a loan of up to $250,000 for seven years at 2.95 percent interest to help pay for the building renovations. The township originally asked for offers of a loan up to $550,000, but does not now plan to borrow more than $250,000. The loan acceptance before bids were approved was done because there was a deadline on how long the loan offer would be held, Nyman said. The township could still choose to not take out the loan if it decides it isn't needed, he said.
No tax increase is needed for the building renovations, the board has previously said and repeated at the September meeting.
In answer to a question from resident Ryan Gottshall, Nyman said the township has about $400,000 in capital improvement, capital reserve and building funds to be used for the building renovations. That money can only be used for specific projects, such as this, and cannot be switched to be used on other township expenses, he said.
The township is also hoping to get grants for the work, he said.