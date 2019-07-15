EAST ROCKHILL — Attorneys for the township in the legal battles over Rockhill Quarry's attempts to resume operations and to build an asphalt plant there have reviewed a judge's decision to have a portion of the case remain in Bucks County Court rather than be returned to the East Rockhill Township Zoning Hearing Board.
"We believe that decision to be in error and we do believe it is appealable at this time," Sean Gresh, one of the attorneys, said at a July 15 special meeting of the East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors.
A motion to have the appeal filed was unanimously approved by the board.
The township had previously filed a motion asking that the question of whether the asphalt plant is allowed to be built be sent back to the zoning board, Gresh said. Last month, Bucks County Judge Robert Mellon issued a one sentence order saying that the county would retain jurisdiction.
The attorneys for the township don't think that ruling follows the law, Gresh said in answer to a resident's question about the basis for the appeal.
"Our basis is that there's a statute that says exactly the opposite of what the court decided," Gresh said. "There's a statute that says this issue should be heard by the zoning hearing board."
There has been a quarry at the North Rockhill Road property since the 1800s, but it has been dormant since the 1980s, information given earlier in the case says. Richard E. Pierson Materials Corp., which is leasing the quarry from owner Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, is attempting to resume quarrying at the site. Neighboring residents have raised safety and environmental concerns about the plans.
When the quarry applied to the township in 2018 for an annual zoning permit, it was told it would first have to get special exception approval from the zoning hearing board. The quarry says it has maintained required mining permits from its previous operations.
The zoning hearing board case was started, but was put on hold after a March ruling in federal court that sided with the quarry in saying the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, not local municipalities, have authority over quarrying.
The federal court decision, however, did not answer the question of whether an asphalt plant is allowed at the quarry, instead sending that question back to county court, which could have returned it to the zoning hearing board.
The township's zoning laws allow asphalt plants in the industrial zoning district, but not at the quarry, which is zoned for extraction, the township says. The quarry says the asphalt plant should be allowed as a permitted accessory use.
No quarrying or removal of stone is currently allowed at the site after naturally occurring asbestos was found there in December and the DEP ordered quarrying operations stopped until a plan to deal with the asbestos is approved.
In another matter at the meeting, the board received bids for a planned addition and renovations to the municipal offices building on Ridge Road.
The plans include enlarging the township meeting room and moving it to the front of the building, improving public meeting spaces and providing increased security, township officials say.
Although not yet fully reviewed, the apparent low bidders were Gordon H. Baver, Inc., with a $659,000 bid for general construction; Hirschberg Mechanical with a $45,000 bid for mechanical work; Hunsberger Electric with a $69,500 bid for electrical work; and Chris Wolff Plumbing, Inc., with a $23,500 bid for plumbing, Steve Baluh, township engineer, said.
"Using those four numbers, that would get to a grand total of $797,000," he said.
In answer to a question from board Chairman Gary Volovnik, Baluh said he wasn't asking for a decision to be made on the bids that night.
"We have to review it and then we'll come back to you at another meeting, but since we got the information in today, we wanted to make everyone aware of where it stood," Baluh said.
Board member David Nyman said the board has to do more review before making a decision.
"I think we're at least $100,000 over where we thought we would be," he said.
Volovnik said he doesn't want to see the size of the addition decreased, but would like to see about the possibility of cutting the costs.
The township got proposals from three financial institutions for a loan of up to $550,000, Nyman said. With no decision being made that night on the bids, there also was no decision on the loan.
In answer to a resident question, board member Jim Nietupski said the current building can continue to be used while the addition is built and that there should be little disruption.
The planned work does not include landscaping, but it will be needed later, Volovnik said in answer to another question.
In answer to a question about whether the work will include adding a generator to be used if the electricity goes out, township officials said that's in the plan, but will not be part of the construction project.
"It's gonna be set up for a generator and then that would be a separate purchase later," Township Manager Marianne Morano said.
The construction is expected to take about nine months, Baluh said.
Taxes are not expected to increase for the loan repayment, board members said.