SOUDERTON — There's only been one performance so far, but the organizers are looking forward to having an extended run not only of the show, but of the way it was developed.
They've even started the new Extension Theatre Company to make it happen.
On Nov. 9, the show telling stories gathered from local military veterans was performed for the first time at Montgomery Theater in Souderton.
"We're in the process of writing a play, basically," said Perkasie resident Rick Cekovsky, the show's producer and an actor in it.
"The play, itself, is a cool thing," he said, "but we did a whole bunch of peripheral stuff with it, which was really, I thought, the meat of what happened."
That included a story slam and a panel discussion featuring military veterans, conscientious objectors and the spouse of a veteran. Stories gathered through that and earlier interviews helped form the show's script.
"I believe this is an important creative effort," Glen Miller, a Franconia resident and Vietnam veteran, wrote in an email. "Cultures that support veterans often, perhaps always, have healing rituals that include the community. America does not tend to use theatre for war healing."
The idea now is to take what was done at Montgomery Theater and use a similar process to do shows at other theaters or Veterans' Administration hospitals, Cekovsky said.
The new show could have a new script, he said.
"It could be a whole new play that we bring to the next place, the next stage of development," he said. "Ultimately, we'll be doing the same thing. The process is developing a play from the voices of the veterans."
The plans also include making interviews with veterans by scriptwriter Timothy Ellis Riley into a podcast, Cekovsky said.
It could be years until a final script for the show is completed, and even at that point, accompanying workshops would likely be held to continue to hear veterans stories, he said.
"This is something that hasn't really been done before. We're creating something from scratch and if things work, we're gonna keep them and if they don't work, we're gonna throw them out," he said.
Persons interested in participating in any way with the show or its related programs can email extensiontheatre@gmail.com.
Miller has been one of the leaders in the Witting Tree programs held locally around Veteran's Day calling attention to veterans having a higher rate of suicide than non-veterans.
"As a combat veteran I have empathy for the struggles of our younger veterans. I intend to raise up the issue of military suicide anyway I can," Miller wrote in the email.
The show, which had a different working title, has now been renamed "The Witting Tree," Cekovsky said. Two of the things it talks about are veteran suicide and moral injury, he said.
"There are myriad reasons why a veteran might commit suicide, but one of those reasons is because they're nursing this moral wound that is not getting any better," he said, "and if we can help them heal that moral wound, or at least make it hurt less, the likelihood of suicide would be less, the likelihood of turning to drugs would be less."
Moral injuries are a sense of guilt over things that happen in war, he said.
"You can't really change what you've done, but we as a community, I think, can help you accept what you've done and move on from what you've done and heal from what you've done," Cekovsky said.
The primary financial sponsors for the Montgomery Theater presentation were Harleysville Lions and Bucks-Mont Collaborative, Miller said.
Both Cekovsky and his wife, Jackie Washam, have performed at Montgomery Theater previously. Cekovsky was in "Sex with Strangers," the first show of Montgomery Theater's 25th season in 2018. Washam, who grew up in Souderton, was in "Christmas of Swing," the last show of that season.
The two met and married while Cekovsky was living and going to school in New York City, he said.
"We were living in Brooklyn in a one-bedroom and we thought we were gonna have one kid and stay there and we found out we were having twins and realized that wasn't gonna really work in our one-bedroom," Cekovsky said.
The twins are now three, he said during an interview at a children's gym in Hatfield where the twins were having a class.
Both Cekovsky and Washam remain members of the Actors Equity Association, the union for professional actors.
"Acting is what both of us really do," Cekovsky said. "She teaches voice lessons on the side, I work at a law firm, but the theater is where our hearts are at."