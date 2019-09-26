EAST ROCKHILL — It's good to be able to tell a story showing that the negative things of the past don't necessarily keep you from being able to go on to success, Ryan Leaf says.
The former college and NFL quarterback who was the number two pick in the 1998 NFL draft, but whose career in the NFL lasted only a few years and who went on to addiction and time in prison before turning his life around, was the keynote speaker at this year's Penn Foundation Autumn Event held September 24 at Pennridge High School.
"Recovery's my foundation because it's the only way I get to have the other things in my life, but the cool thing about getting clean, sober and being in recovery is you can set goals again," Leaf said in an interview before the presentation.
"You can set those goals, go after them and try to achieve them because people are gonna see the best possible version of yourself," he said.
That's a great story of hope to tell those who are still struggling, he said.
Leaf said he doesn't claim to be an expert, but simply tells his story.
"How people use it is up to them," he said. "I can't control any of that."
He said, however, he is trying to be part of the solution.
Earlier in the day, Leaf had been given a tour of the Penn Foundation facilities that provide treatment and intervention for behaviorial health issues and drug and alcohol addiction.
"I love what they're doing. They are like the epitome of hope for me," he said. "That's the coolest thing in the world is when people can offer hope to others."
Leaf, who is now a sportscaster, said he also continues to be a program ambassador for a recovery organization.
Each year, the Autumn Event features a speaker who relates to the work Penn Foundation does and can help spread awareness, Wayne Mugrauer, Penn Foundation's president and CEO, said. Leaf fits that model, he said.
"He's in recovery. He has a positive story to tell and the ability to do that," Mugrauer said.
Only about 20 percent of the millions of people in the country who would benefit from behavioral health or drug and alcohol treatment actually seek treatment, he said. Speakers such as Leaf can help inspire others to get treatment, Mugrauer said.
"I think the ability to bring people to the community who tell stories of recovery who share insights into how important recovery is and how possible it is is very important," he said.
The Autumn Event is Penn Foundation's largest annual fundraiser, he said.
"It's very important to our ability to provide for services to this community that are un-reimbursed and under-reimbursed," he said.
It's also Penn Foundation's largest community event, bringing together supporters, staff and people who have been impacted by the work of the organization, Margaret Zook, Penn Foundation's board chair, said.
Over 19,000 people a year receive services through Penn Foundation, program information said.
"In the last two years, we have significantly increased," Zook said.
Part of that is because of expanding the area covered, which is primarily in Bucks and Montgomery counties, she said.
"We are also, though, understanding and responding to the opioid crisis with new programs, with much more education with our understanding about how to reach people," Zook said.
"Our growth is amazing this year," she said, "and it's a response to need, which is what we're here for."
Richard Curtis, a Souderton Area High School teacher and host of "The ClassH-Room" television game show, was again emcee at the Autumn Event.
This year's Vernon H. Kratz, MD Penn Foundation Service Award honoree was Lu Mauro. The award is given each year to a Penn Foundation staff member.
"Lu was instrumental in the creation, development, and growth of Penn Foundation's Wellspring Clubhouse, a social, educational, and vocational rehabilitation program for adults living with mental illness. Her passion and visionary leadership created a welcoming, inclusive community that, for 25 years, has supported, encouraged, and given hope to many individuals," program information said.
"Her passion is contagious. She inspires others with her inquisitive nature and her desire to constantly learn new things, mixing just the right amount of fearlessness with prudence," Zook said.
This year's Adventures in Excellence Award was a salute to the community for its support, Zook said.
"We were founded in 1955 and there has been a great deal of community support from that very beginning," she said.
"It's support financially, yes, but also in acknowledging the work we do, in understanding the need for the work, and in promoting where we are able to do what it is we do," she said, "and that is build community."
About 450 to 500 people were expected to attend this year's Autumn Event, Kim Detwiler, Penn Foundation's vice president of advancement and communications, said. Prior to the start of the program, $145,000 was raised through this year's Autumn Event, she said. That did not include the amount from the silent auction being held that night along with the program, she said.