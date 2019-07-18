NEW BRITAIN — A 43-year-old ex-Perkasie man charged with crimes including indecent assault of a child will plead guilty in Bucks County Court, attorneys on both sides said as the man waived his right to a preliminary hearing July 18 before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain.
In a negotiated plea, the two sides will recommend that Nader Doss be sentenced to time served plus probation, Assistant District Attorney Rose Elizabeth McHugh said.
A 6-year-old girl told her mother in March that Doss had touched her private area, Perkasie Borough Police Department said in the affidavit of probable cause in the case. The child said the incidents happened more than once, investigators said. She was also interviewed by Bucks County Children's Advocacy Center about the incidents and described it during a medical exam, as well as having written in a school notebook about it, police said.
At the time of the incidents, Doss lived in the 400 block of Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, court documents show.
With the waiver of the preliminary hearing, charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child move forward to Bucks County Court. Doss was initially also charged with aggravated indecent assault, but that charge was withdrawn at the preliminary hearing.
Following his June 4 arrest, Doss was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility, then released June 7 after making bail, online court information shows.
Conditions attached to Doss having been released on bail remain in effect and have been complied with, Doss' attorney, Thomas Nelson Logan, said.
The conditions include ordering that Doss have no contact with the victim or other children, Perkasie Borough Police Department said in information about the arrest.
Doss' formal arraignment in Bucks County Court is scheduled for Aug. 16, Armitage said.