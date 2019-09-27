Grand View Health has announced an unprecedented expansion of services and facilities to improve the region’s access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, the community health system said in a release following its 2019 annual meeting on Sept. 26.
The announcement was made by Robert Pritchard, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Grand View Health.
“Today we take a significant leap forward with a 5-year, $210 million investment in new, state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to the health and wellness of our community,” said Pritchard as he shared the news with the assembled group which included the Grand View Health Foundation and Grand View Health boards of trustees, hospital management, medical staff, and guests.
The most significant investment is the building of a 170,000 square foot, five-floor hospital expansion to be constructed adjacent to Grand View’s existing hospital in West Rockhill. Current plans include a new Emergency Department, a full-service radiology suite, cardiac catheterization lab and operating rooms, intensive care unit beds and private inpatient rooms. The expansion, to be completed in 2024, builds upon renovations to several floors of the hospital already underway.
There will also be upgrades and new facilities in Pennsburg, Dublin, Hatfield and a cancer center which is in the planning stages at a yet-to-be-named location near Grand View Hospital.
Outpatient Centers
The Pennsburg Outpatient Center will move to a newly-renovated space in a convenient, highly-visible location with easy access. The project will be completed in 2020.
A new Grand View Health outpatient center will be located in Dublin. The 13,000 square-foot facility will include primary care with walk-in availability, physician offices and a full imaging suite. This building is expected to open in 2021.
Cancer Center
A new, state-of-the-art cancer center is planned near Grand View Hospital. Set against the backdrop of beautiful Bucks County, the vision is to utilize natural light, open spaces and organic materials to bring serenity and harmony to patients receiving treatment for cancer.
Orthopaedics
In July, Grand View Health announced the development of a new 12,000 square foot orthopaedics center in Hatfield near Colmar train station. This easy-to-reach location will conveniently centralize care for orthopaedics, sports medicine and physical therapy under one roof. The anticipated opening date is May 2020.
“We are grateful to have the support of our Board of Trustees as we look towards how we provide the highest level of care to our community in the future,” said Jean Keeler, President & CEO. “We believe exceptional healthcare should always be just a step away and with this announcement, we can continue to deliver this core component of our mission.”
The meeting concluded with a video where David Travis, DO, Vice President of the medical staff noted, “There are a lot of big systems that have bigger names than Grand View Health, but they don’t have bigger care than Grand View Health.”
Following the meeting, guests and Sellersville neighbors were treated to a fireworks display courtesy of American Heritage Credit Union.