WEST ROCKHILL — The Emergency Department at Grand View Hospital is the first in Pennsylvania to achieve accreditation as a Geriatric Emergency Department from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).
The accreditation recognizes the additional level of resources, education and multidisciplinary care initiatives implemented by Grand View to manage the treatment and well-being of geriatric patients when visiting the Emergency Department and their transition when they are discharged from the hospital. Less than 65 hospitals in the country have been recognized with this accreditation.
“We recognize that our elderly patients have different needs and challenges. They tend to visit emergency departments at a higher rate and often face more social and physical obstacles than others in the general community,” says Michael Prasto, MD, Medical Director, Emergency Department at Grand View.
“At Grand View, we are particularly focused on what happens when a senior leaves our hospital,” explains Kathleen Slagel, RN, Clinical Coordinator, Grand View Emergency Department. “When appropriate, our specially trained case managers initiate a consult and referral to home care right from the emergency department,” she adds.
“Our goal is to ensure that once discharged, patients transition to an environment that is most appropriate for their situation and healthcare needs,” adds Jane Ferry, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Grand View Health.
The Emergency Department at Grand View Hospital receives approximately 30,000 visits annually and is equipped with 27 beds. At Grand View Hospital, the Geriatric Emergency Department includes:
• Enhanced staffing and education for those who care for geriatric patients
• Physical therapy and occupational therapy evaluations for geriatric patients upon admission to the hospital
• A medication reconciliation program to review and identify potential risks for patients who are prescribed five or more medications
• Quality improvement and reporting of outcomes
Visit https://www.acep.org/GEDAHome/ for more information.