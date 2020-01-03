HILLTOWN — Charges including kidnapping, rape and false imprisonment were filed against a 48-year-old Hilltown man after police said he raped, beat and strangled a woman at his home New Year's Day.
The woman escaped by climbing out a window of Curtis Fish's home in the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike and going to a neighboring home shortly before 8 p.m., Hilltown Township Police Department said in the affidavit of probable cause.
The 35-year-old woman, who was barefoot, had bruises and fresh and dried blood on her head and face and her eyes were almost closed from the swelling, police said.
"I was over at Curtis' and he freaked out on me. He held me down and choked me and did everything possible he could do," the affidavit quotes the woman.
She said this was the second time Fish had done this to her, police said.
Investigators are still trying to determine the relationship between Fish and the woman, but they appear to have been just acquaintances, Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Engelhart said Jan. 3.
The woman said she was continuously beaten and choked throughout the day and that Fish had raped her in the basement of the home, police said.
She was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where ligature marks consistent with having had a rope, cord or similar device wrapped tightly around her throat were found, police said. The woman said Fish had used electrical wire to choke her, police said. She also had bite marks on fingers and bruises on both thighs, her left side and her right elbow, police said.
The woman said she was held in different rooms in the house, but had lost consciousness at some point and did not know how many rooms she was held in, police said.
She said Fish had loaded guns in the home, as well as others that were BB guns, but looked real, police said.
There was a stand-off between police and Fish ending when officers entered his home and found him hiding in a closet about 7 a.m. January 2, Engelhart said. Parts of Route 152 and Hilltown Pike were closed to traffic during the stand-off, he said.
No gun shots were fired during the stand-off, he said.
"There were gas canisters fired into the residence, but not firearms fire," Engelhart said.
"We're just happy from our perspective that it was able to end the way it did without anybody else getting hurt," he said.
Fish is believed to have been under the influence of drugs, but that was not yet confirmed, Engelhart said Jan. 3.
The department knew Fish, but he had not previously been arrested, Engelhart said.
"We have had contacts with him before, nothing along the lines of this," he said.
A preliminary arraignment on charges of kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Fish was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $850,000, court information shows.
A preliminary hearing before Armitage was scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Feb. 4.