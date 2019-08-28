DOYLESTOWN — Keith Warren Crews III, 26, of Hilltown, was sentenced to four to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty Aug. 26 to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related charges, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said on its Crimewatchpa.com page.
The charges were in relation to a Feb. 9 crash in New Britain in which Crews' car veered off the road and overturned in a wooded area, the release said.
Thomas J. McCarthy, 27, a passenger in Crews' vehicle, received extensive injuries in the crash and died Feb. 11 after two days without brain activity, the D.A.'s office said.
Crews and another passenger were not injured, the release said.
Crews and his passengers had been drinking in Doylestown earlier in the evening until Crews was removed from the bar by security officers for having created a disturbance, investigators said.
His friends pleaded with Crews, who had at least 15 drinks, not to drive home, but he insisted on driving, investigators said. Blood testing four hours after the crash showed Crews' blood alcohol level at 0.207 percent, but toxicologists said it was likely 0.24 percent when he was driving, investigators said.
An on-board computer removed from Crews' Volkswagen Jetta showed the car was going at 86 miles per hour and the accelerator fully engaged when the vehicle missed a turn at Callowhill and Myers roads, the release said. The speed limit is posted at 25 MPH, the release said.
Crews sobbed in court as he turned to McCarthy's family and friends and said he was sorry and "never meant for this to happen," the D.A.'s office said.
Along with the four to 10 year sentence by Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Finley, Crews was ordered to pay $8,974.36 restitution, a $200 fine for drunk driving and $150 to Warrington EMS for the blood draw, the release said.
The case was investigated by New Britain Township Police with the Bucks County Crash Investigation Unit and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Robert James, the release said.