HILLTOWN — The Hilltown Township Police Department is seeking help in identifying two men photographed in separate incidents.
In the one case, officers were dispatched to Giant Food Store in the 700 block of Route 113 (Souderton Road) to investigate a retail theft that happened Friday, Oct. 4, police said.
In the other case, officers were dispatched in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 12 to Wawa at routes 113 and 313 for an incident, police said. The man in that incident was described as a white male with a beard and mustache, police said. He has tattoos on both arms and was wearing rings on several fingers, police said.
There are additional photos on the Hilltown department's page on crimewatchpa.com. Anyone with information to help identify the men is asked to submit a tip through the crimewatchpa.com page or by calling the department at 215-453-6000.