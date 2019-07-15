HILLTOWN — Two people entered Angler's Pro Shop in the 3300 block of Bethlehem Pike during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15 and stole thousands of dollars worth of fishing rods, reels, fishing tackle and other related equipment, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
A surveillance photo of one was posted July 13 on the department's crimewatchpa.com page.
Anyone who can identify the person in the photo or has information about the burglary is asked to call the department at 215-453-6000 or submit a tip on the https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/hilltowntwppd/17270/cases/fishing-identify-person page.