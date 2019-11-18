HILLTOWN — A local family is looking for answers after their family dog was struck and killed, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
Sadie, a 6-year-old white Sheltie/Collie mix, slipped out of her collar about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 and ran towards Hilltown Pike near Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, police said. Two people immediately went after her and stopped traffic on Hilltown Pike in both directions, police said.
As they were about to take custody of Sadie in the middle of the road, a vehicle headed south hit the dog, police said. The driver of the vehicle reportedly said something to one of the persons before leaving the scene, police said.
The driver was described as a middle age male with dark and gray hair, police said. He was driving a black mid-size sedan, police said.
Sadie was rushed to a local animal hospital, but died from internal injuries, police said.
Hilltown Township Police Department is asking the driver or anyone with information on the driver's identity or the vehicle's license plate to please contact the department. Tips may be submitted through the department's crimewatchpa.com page or by calling 215-453-6000.