HILLTOWN — Basically, Peter Psomiadis says, what the Saint Philip Orthodox Church International Food Festival does is bring everyone together.
"Everybody's communicating, everybody's talking. Isn't that beautiful?" he said while working as one of the volunteers preparing and serving the food.
"If you get people to talk," he said, "things happen."
This was the eighth year for the festival, held Sept. 20 and 21 at the Orthodox Christian church in Hilltown Township.
The foods, prepared by parishioners and friends, are from six different ethnic groups, Father Noah Bushelli said.
The six listed countries are Greece, Eritrea, Russia, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Romania.
This year, kielbasa was added for the first time. It represents Poland, but also represents a lot of Eastern Europe, Bushelli said. American foods were also included on the menu.
On Friday evening around dinnertime, Bushelli estimated the line of people at the festival was two to three times the length the festival had ever previously had.
"Thank God we prepared for it. We had a hunch that we were gonna get slammed," he said.
A portion of the proceeds from the festival are donated to Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton, Manna on Main Street in Lansdale and Pennridge FISH in Perkasie, he said.
"We're really thankful to give back to this community that we love to live in," Bushelli said.
He credited Psomiadis with being the "original spark" for the food festival, which Bushelli said helps lift the profile of the church.
Since there aren't a lot of Orthodox Christians in the area, many local people only know the Russian style architecture church for it's gold dome by the side of Route 309, he said.
The festival is a way of showing "what's under the dome," he said.
The festival also included church tours, children's activities, a bazaar, and concerts.
One of the things people are most interested in during the church tours is the iconography, Subdeacon David Hyatt said.
"That's something we talk about quite a bit in the tour because our church is full of iconography that represents for us the reality, the spiritual reality, of the lives of the saints and of the stories of scripture," he said, "so as we come in to pray in this church, we believe that we are actually joining the worship that is in Heaven going on right now around the throne of God."
Linda Henry, who has been doing iconography on and off for about 20 years, said, while the work technically involves painting, that's not how it's known.
"When we make an icon, it's called writing an icon," she said.
Henry said she uses egg tempura as was done in early church art.
"Egg tempura is egg yolk that is mixed with pigment," she said.
The colors are mixed into the yolk, she said.
"If I just put it with water, it wouldn't stay together," she said. "It's a binder."
Bushelli estimated 50 to 60 parishioners had spent the past two weeks preparing food for the festival.
"What we want to do through the food festival is not just have good food, which we do, but to introduce people to the Orthodox Christian faith and to let them see and experience some of what our life is like together," Hyatt said.