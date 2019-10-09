With less than a month until the Nov. 5 Election Day, candidates and their campaigns are now in the home stretch.
Voters in half of the Pennridge area municipalities will have contested races on the ballot for their local governing board, with the other half uncontested.
In Bedminster Township, Democrat Don Bradley is facing off against incumbent Republican Glenn A. Wismer for a six-year term on the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors.
In Dublin Borough, Democrat Tim Hayes and Republicans William Benonis, an incumbent, and Robert Olsen are the three candidates on the ballot for three four-year terms on Dublin Borough Council.
In East Rockhill Township, incumbent Democrat Gary Volovnik faces off against Republican Ryan Gottshall for a six-year term on the East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors.
In Hilltown Township, Democrat Steve Kendra faces off against Republican Caleb Torrice for a six-year term on the Hilltown Township Board of Supervisors.
In Perkasie Borough, Steven Pizzollo is the only candidate on the ballot in the first ward; Aaron Clark and Jim Purcell are the candidates for two second ward seats; and Randy Faulkner the candidate for a third ward seat. All the candidates are incumbent Republicans for four-year seats on Perkasie Borough Council.
In Sellersville Borough, incumbent Democrats Marie G. Howells and James Hull and incumbent Republican Alex Potoczny are the three candidates for three four-year seats on Sellersville Borough Council.
In Silverdale Borough, incumbent Republicans David D. Alderfer, Clair L. Black and Stanley F. Krotowski, Jr. are the three candidates for three four-year seats on Silverdale Borough Council.
In Telford Borough, Democrat Nicole Spiese and incumbent Republicans Bill Ashley, Carolyn Crouthamel, Mark Gehman and James Schaeffer are facing off for four four-year terms on Telford Borough Council.
In West Rockhill Township, Democrat David H. Collingwood is facing off against incumbent Republican Donald Duvall for a six-year term on the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors.
This list of candidates was compiled from the unofficial candidate list on the Bucks County website.
League of Women Voters of Bucks County information, including an online Voters' Guide, is available at https://www.vote411.org/
Some candidates also have websites or social media pages with information about their candidacy.