There's no one story or photo that says or shows it all.
As with each year, 2019 had many stories.
In Pennridge School District, it was the third year in a row without a tax hike. It was the year that the district approved adding armed police officers to its staff. It was the year the district joined into lawsuits being filed against the vaping industry. In the school board elections, the Pennridge First team defeated the One Pennridge team and, after 28 years on the board, Dr. Peter Yarnell was not re-elected.
In West Rockhill, Adelphia Gateway's planned pipeline compressor station has raised concerns and legal battles. The township is appealing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's approval of an air quality permit for the compressor station, which is part of plans to convert an existing pipeline from oil to natural gas. In late December, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave its approval for the pipeline project.
In East Rockhill, there are concerns and legal battles over Rockhill Quarry. In March, a federal judge ruled the township has no authority to block quarrying at the site, but sent the question of whether an asphalt plant should be allowed there to Bucks County Court for it to decide. In a separate matter, the quarry remains out of operation after naturally occurring asbestos was found there in December of 2018.
During 2019, Grand View Health announced it would be doing a five-year, $210 million expansion.
Pennridge Community Center held a grand reopening in June after having been temporarily closed following extensive damage from a burst pipe in February.
The year 2019 brought construction of the first building in the planned $60 million Pennridge Airport Business Park.
Perkasie Borough Police Department Chief Steven Hillias' death on Father's Day shocked and saddened the community.
In July, Stephen Deatelhauser was charged with having stabbed off-duty Lansdale Borough Police Department Officer Daniel Gallagher in the shoulder after Gallagher came to the assistance of a Richland Township Police Department officer responding to an incident in that municipality.
In October, Miles Jones was charged with shooting and killing two men at Homestead Campground in West Rockhill.
All these were some of the Pennridge area stories of 2019. Following are the News-Herald's front page headlines during the year.
January
19.5 percent tax hike OK'd ... Head of the class ... PHS lands on AP Honor Roll ... Pa. starts process of moving to paper trail for ballots ... Budget holds line on taxes ... Baby New Year ... Nonprofits receive $300K in grants ... County solicitor retires ... Couple releases cookbook focusing on vegan fare ... Police calls on the rise ... Supporting men's health ... Man faces attempted murder charge ... Homicide by vehicle while DUI charges headed to court ... Draft comp plan ready ... Dodgeball for Diabetes ... Large truck ban approved ... Grand View Health receives chamber's Pillar Award
February
Quarry legal battle continues ... Diving right in ... Zip line course proposed ... Township considers cameras for municipal building ... Quarry hearing continues ... Township plans building upgrades ... Arctic blast ... Wolf seeks fees for state police ... Me and my guy ... Pennridge student attends State of the Union ... Father sentenced for role in fatal robbery ... Deibler debuts Fab Lab ... Zoning rules updated
March
Board approves comp plan ... Charging forward ... Quarry hearing continues ... Pennridge Community Center aims to reopen in March ... Biz park plans move ahead ... Let it snow ... Chief discusses proposed school officers ... Jake brakes ban OK'd ... Judge: Quarry permitted ... College receives $100K grant ... Local resident to receive Women's History Month Award ... PSD joins Rachel's Challenge ... Everyone's Irish ... Rally addresses gun violence ... Board OKs armed officers ... March madness ... Township to add Little Free Library ... 'Cinderella' to waltz onto Pennridge stage
April
Township not to appeal ruling ... Police to buy new vehicle ... Donation supports fire department ... Garden of Health grows ... Spring has sprung ... Share the Love raises $31K for charities ... Pearl S. Buck International CEO announces retirement ... Agritourism zoning proposed ... Hop to it ... Primary to see two contested races ... Church celebrates 150 years ... Three vie for Hilltown board seat ... Beekeeping presentation buzzes into library
May
Wellspring Clubhouse celebrates 25th anniversary ... Township plans for intersection improvements ... Police receive praise for assistance ... 'We help people accomplish their dreams' ... Lawmakers, advocates share stories at D.A.R.A. forum ... PCEF honors three friends of education ... Eleven competing for five school board seats ... Guilty plea to false reports and drugs; additional drug charges ... 10,000 Flowers mural project keeps growing ... Soap box derby rolls June 1 ... Athletic achievements ... Bridge work planned
June
Torrice takes Hilltown; teams to face off for school board ... Questions raised about police meeting room use ... Saluting service, sacrifice ... Severe storm damage ... On a roll ... Special meeting slated for municipal building renovations ... Grand re-opening set for Pennridge Community Center ... Ready for the future ... Kendra wins as write-in to be on Hilltown ballot ... Police Chief Steven Hillias, 49, dies unexpectedly of medical causes ... Hats off to the grads ... Perkasie fire carnival adding fireworks ... Chief's processional ... A 'final ride' for late Police Chief Steven Hillias ... Man sentenced for Sellersville fentanyl-related death ... Chalfont man accused of indecent assault of 5-year-old
July
Judge: Quarry case to stay in Bucks County Court ... Fun and games ... Perkasie Summer Concert Series kicks off July 10 ... All together now ... Lansdale officer recovering, man facing long list of charges ... Twp. to appeal judge's quarry ruling ... Perkasie man jailed for second DUI in Montgomery Township ... Fire company carnival set despite detour ... History of clubs shown in new exhibit ... Positive Pedalers raise funds and awareness ... Township eying rule for rentals ... Exhibit offers food for thought ... Former Perkasie man to plead guilty
August
Ceremonial groundbreaking held for planned new GVH Orthopaedics in Hatfield ... Speeding, stop sign violation concerns raised ... Carnival time! ... Township rejects bids for building renovations ... Girlfriend in Perkasie shooting sentenced ... 'Under the Stars' adds British car section ... Cars shine 'By the Moonlite' ... Bridge closing scheduled for Aug. 19 ... Federal court sides with Pennridge in lawsuit filed by former student ... Everence scholarships presented ... West Rockhill Veteran's Memorial gathering additional names ... STEM Guitar course takes woodworking to new level ... British invasion ... Township offices to get secure lobby
September
'Party house' has been ongoing concern ... Sign posting brews controversy ... Anniversary quilt shows church outreach ... Sellersville man jailed for domestic abuse in Montgomery Twp. ... Police propose 2.6 percent budget hike ... Back to school! ... Airport consolidates tracts ... re:VIVALS block parties share the love ... Congressman tours road-safety business ... African singer-songwriter brings unique music to First Fridays .... Groundbreaking held for trail ... Grace's Closet provides clothes to families in need ... Art stroll draws crowd ... Man admits trying to meet underage girl for sex ... Man with multiple DUIs in Montco sent to prison ... International Food Festival highlights togetherness and faith ... Fire kills dog, displaces owner ... Debate resurfaces over cost of supervisor's health insurance
October
Former NFL quarterback tells his story of addiction recovery ... Art Jam puts art on display ... No tax hike expected for township ... Planners support short-term rental ordinance ... Donated new brick added for veteran's service ... 1st building showcases bright future ... Community labyrinth opens in park ... Two teams vying for Pennridge School Board seats ... Fall fest ... Man sentenced in drug death ... Pennridge area municipal candidates listed ... Two men killed in campground shooting ... Fire companies put on display ... Cormack appointed to fill board vacancy ... Short-term rentals defended by homeowners
November
Police commission OKs $2.3M budget ... Harvest-time fun ... State grant to fund former landfill clean-up ... Sewer rate hike planned ... Witting Trees project raises awareness of veteran suicide ... Boosters will add water pressure to homes ... Parents hear dangers of teens vaping ... New Weis Markets store open ... Students honor veterans ... 4 incumbents, 1 newcomer elected to school board ... Ex-sportscaster Don Tollefson talks about drugs and seniors ... Update given on turnpike construction progress ... Tax rate stays the same in proposed budget ... Officer commended for saving life of overdose victim ... 110th tree lighting ceremony scheduled ... Operation Holiday begins its 29th year of giving ... Budget proposed; residents complain of PFAS in water
December
Memoir tells story of being raised as Pearl S. Bucks's daughter ... Single mom of 7 struggles on disability ... Bids approved on third try for municipal building renovations ... Tradition comes to light ... Mom of six falling behind after layoffs ... Tax rate and sewer fees unchanged ... School district joins anti-vaping lawsuit ... New café opens in American House ... Telford tree lighting helps ring in the season ... Even with two full-time jobs, it's a struggle to make ends meet ... Church joins Wreaths Across America ... Council says it's time to get rid of signs ... Living nativity tells the Christmas story ... Building renovations expected to be done by June