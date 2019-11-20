WEST ROCKHILL — Next year's proposed budget includes $221,465 for road repairs, taking $120,000 from township reserve funds and allocating the money to be used in the legal battles over Adelphia Gateway's proposed pipeline compressor station, $80,000 to demolish buildings on the township's Catch Basin Road property and $63,272 to replace one of the township's trucks, Township Manager Greg Lippincott said at the Nov. 20 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
"This will all be with no tax increase," board member Jay Keyser said.
That keeps the property tax rate at 7.25 mills, including 6.25 mills for the general fund, 0.75 mills for the fire tax and 0.25 mills for the road equipment fund. At 7.25 mills, the bill for a home assessed at $40,000 is $290. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The final vote on the budget will be at the board's Dec. 17 meeting.
In another matter at the meeting, the board heard from some of the homeowners in the Ridge Run area, which has contaminated water from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS).
Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it has identified Bergey's Retread Technologies as "a potentially responsible entity" for the PFAS, which were in firefighting foam used to put out a tire fire at Bergey's in 1986.
The contamination was discovered in 2016.
The DEP said it is planning to put filtration systems in homes with wells that exceed the federal Environmental Protection Agency's Health Advisory Level for the substances.
The residents, however, said they've been frustrated by the lack of response to the problems and that filters aren't the answer.
"I want public water. We need it," resident Angela Goodwin said.
There is also run-off from the Bergey's property that continues to spread the contamination, she said.
"I want the township to start helping us," Goodwin said.
Board member Jim Miller said there have been efforts to get help from state and federal officials.
"We're really not getting anywhere," he said.
He sees announcements that the state is spending money in other areas with PFAS contamination, Miller said, but "we're just being left high and dry."
Miller said he fully supports the idea of having the homes connected to public water systems.
"The entire board agreed with that concept. DEP's the one that made the decision to not do it," Keyser said.
Sandy Moyer, another of the residents, said filters won't solve the problem.
"Those pipes are corroded. I will never drink our water again. Never. I don't like to bathe in it. I don't like to do anything in it," she said. "It's just very frustrating. I don't even like to go into my home anymore."