WEST ROCKHILL — Recognition of and thanks to Don Duvall for his service as a West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member led off his final meeting in office on Dec. 18.
Fellow board member Jay Keyser read aloud a West Rockhill resolution honoring Duvall, which included:
"WHEREAS, Mr. Duvall has tirelessly dedicated 18 years of service as a member of the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Duvall was instrumental in the completion and adoption of the the West Rockhill Township Comprehensive Plan, and the update to the West Rockhill Township Zoning Ordinance; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Duvall has diligently served on the Pennridge Regional Police Commission and was actively involved in its formation, and has also served as past president of the Bucks County Association of Township Officials; and
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors does hereby recognize, acknowledge and extend its heartfelt appreciation to Donald Duvall for his many contributions to West Rockhill Township and its residents over the years, and offers best wishes for continued success in all future endeavors. Thank you for your service, Don."
Keyser said it's been a pleasure working with Duvall.
"As many of you know, Don and I have not always seen eye to eye on issues, but that is what you want as taxpayers — individual ideas to bring a better community to this township," Keyser said.
He said he's learned from Duvall and is grateful.
"Thank you very much," Duvall said. "I learned a lot from you, too, Jay."
Keyser also noted certificates honoring Duvall from state Rep. Craig Staats, R-145, and the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
David Collingwood, who defeated Duvall in the November election, will take the seat in January.
Also on hand to honor Duvall were the three members of the neighboring East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors.
Board Chairman Gary Volovnik presented an East Rockhil resolution thanking Duvall for his efforts for inter-municipal cooperation and compromise in areas of non-agreement. Board member Dave Nyman noted Duvall's service in county and state organizations. Board member Jim Nietupski said Duvall was like a mentor to him, noting having served with Duvall on the Pennridge Regional Police Commission.
Pennridge Regional Police Department covers East Rockhill and West Rockhill.
Grand View Hospital Chief Operating Officer Mark Horne thanked Duvall for his service and said it's always a pleasure to see Duvall.
"He's been gracious to me in my time in the township," Horne said, "and congratulations, well done."
"Thank you," Duvall said. "It's been a great 18 years."