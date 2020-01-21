Penn Foundation received $100,000 from Univest Financial in support of its Hope Within Reach capital campaign. The lobby of the new L. Ruby Horwood Center will be named after Univest. The campaign, which raised $1.3 million, was launched to enable Penn Foundation to acquire additional space to expand its outpatient drug and alcohol program. Pictured are, from left, Jeffrey Schweitzer, president and chief executive officer of Univest Financial Corporation; Betsy Roush, community relations manager, Univest Financial Corporation; and Wayne Mugrauer, president and chief executive officer of Penn Foundation.