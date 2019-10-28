PERKASIE – On September 23, Pennridge School District Board of Directors passed a property tax rebate program for seniors, widows, widowers and permanently disabled homeowners having an annual income of 35k or less.
Half of Social Security income received must be included as annual income, the district said in a release. The program provides a rebate that is 25% of the rebate offered by the state, the district said.
"The property tax rebate program is based on the existing Pennsylvania Property Tax and Rent Rebate program which has been in effect since 1971 and is funded by state lottery and slot machine proceeds. Pennridge homeowners must qualify for the state rebate program to qualify for the district rebate program. This program will continue annually until such time the Pennridge School District Board of Directors acts to end the program," the release said.
All questions regarding this program should be directed to the Pennridge School District Business Office at 215-453-2713. Please note the Business Office cannot assist in completing the application. For more information on the qualifications for this rebate please visit https://sites.google.com/a/pennridge.us/business-office/property-tax-rebate.