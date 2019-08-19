MISSING TEEN FOUND — Ryan Saxton, 15, who had been last seen leaving a Perkasie home July 13, was found at a home in the Milford area of Bucks County the afternoon of Aug. 13, Perkasie Borough Police Department said in a posting on its Facebook page. The department had previously posted asking for the public's help in finding Saxton. Details about Saxton leaving his Macungie and Perkasie homes is a private family matter and the department cannot provide information on that, the department said in the Aug. 13 posting. His having been found at the Milford home will be reviewed for possible criminal charges, police said.
Police briefs