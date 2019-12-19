RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY — Martin Spencer Jackson, 25, of Philadelphia, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Maple Avenue in Sellersville on Dec. 14, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The vehicle Jackson was driving had been reported stolen out of Upper Merion, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Robert Wagner, Jr., Levittown, and Jackson was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $75,000, online court information shows.
Police briefs