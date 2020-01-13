DUI — Jacqueline Heitzenrater, 56, of Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence after officers responded to a report of a reckless driver on Park Avenue, Perkasie, on Dec. 18, 2019, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DUI, DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE — David Bonilla-Nieves, 26, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. On Dec. 12, 2019, Pennridge Regional Police Department was called to investigate a drug-related incident in its jurisdiction, the Perkasie department said. Bonilla-Nieves left the scene and went to Noble Street in Sellersville where he was found, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for legal blood work, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Officers were dispatched to Walmart on Bethlehem Pike on Dec. 31, 2019, for a retail theft that had just occurred, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The two suspects are described as younger black males with a thin build, police said. After a store employee unlocked a display case and removed a PlayStation 4 console for the two to view, one ran off with the console, police said. The second took another console from the now unlocked case and also ran off, police said. They were last seen by a witness getting into a gray 2006 Ford Mustang, police said. Surveillance photos are on the Hilltown department's Crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information is asked to contact Off. Christopher Ferry at cferry@hilltownpd.org or through the Crimewatchpa.com page.