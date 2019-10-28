DUI, MARIJUANA — James Arthur Hoffman, 31, of Bechtelsville, was charged with violations including driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after being stopped for motor vehicle violations Sept. 12, Dublin Borough Police Department said. The charges were held for court following an Oct. 24 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, Ottsville, online court information shows.
Pennridge area police briefs